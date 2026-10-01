LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > “I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup

“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup

Rohit Sharma On World Cup 2027: Rohit Sharma has made his ambitions clear ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, but what is really driving the veteran opener? From his thoughts on Shubman Gill’s captaincy to his desire to relive the feeling of winning a World Cup, Rohit has revealed what matters most.

“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 16:03 IST

Rohit Sharma On World Cup 2027: India opener Rohit Sharma has his sights firmly set on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, with the tournament schedule set to be announced later today at 8.30 PM IST on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network. Speaking to JioStar ahead of India’s second ODI against the West Indies, Rohit opened up about Shubman Gill’s captaincy, his desire to win another ICC Men’s World Cup for India and the importance of making the most of every opportunity in the build-up to next year’s tournament.

Watch Rohit Sharma’s ‘Bindass Rohit’ video

You Might Be Interested In

Rohit Sharma On Shubman Gill’s Captaincy

Speaking to JioStar ahead of India’s second ODI against the West Indies today, Rohit Sharma analysed Shubman Gill’s captaincy:

“Shubman Gill has a great cricketing brain, no doubt about that. He has been captaining for about a year now, so it is unfair to judge him as a captain so early. But from what I have seen, he has been impressive. He is very clear about what he wants. That is the most important thing a captain should have. If the captain is clear, the players around him will also be clear. That is what I see with Shubman. He knows what he wants and is moving in the right direction. Of course, any captain needs the support of the players and the staff around him. I am sure that in whatever way I can help him, I will do that.”

Rohit Sharma On Supporting Captain Shubman Gill

On supporting Captain Shubman Gill:

“Shubman is the captain, but that does not mean I stay away from him or talk less with him. Ever since he made his debut, we have been moving in the same direction. That is how it should be, and it should not change for any reason. He needs the confidence of the team, knowing that everyone is moving together. Our job is to support him and take the team forward.”

Rohit Sharma On Winning The 2027 ODI World Cup

On what winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 would mean to him:

“It’ll be great to win the upcoming ODI World Cup, that’s all I’ll say. I wouldn’t think about full circle and all that now. Winning a World Cup for India is a special feeling. I have experienced that twice in the T20 format. In 2007 I was just a young kid of 20 years. Of course, it’s a big tournament, you’ve won a World Cup in your first year, it’s great. Then we won the Champions Trophy in 2013, and after that there was a long period, almost for 11 years, where we couldn’t win an ICC title. So that’s why, when we won the T20 World Cup in 2024, there was a realisation of how important it was. So that feeling is still inside to a great extent. So, I know what winning a World Cup feels like. So that’s why I want that feeling back. The fun we had, you can’t describe what that feeling is, because you can’t match that. That’s why winning that World Cup is very important to me, because I want to feel that feeling again, which we felt recently.”

Rohit Sharma On The Road To The 2027 ODI World Cup

On the road to the 2027 ODI World Cup and why staying in the present matters more than looking too far ahead:

“What I want to manifest is that I keep myself capable enough until 2027, so keep myself fit, keep working hard, and keep performing well in every tournament that comes up. This is what I need to think about and this is what I need to do. So, I think my immediate goal is that whatever is in front of me right now, I do that properly. Because thinking about next October right now is not going to help me play my game. What will help me is stay in the present, keep ticking every box that comes my way, and then keep moving forward. In life, I’ve progressed step by step like this, so right now I have to do the same. So basically, what I mean is that I don’t need to change anything. The way my journey has been so far, I want to keep driving it the same way. Keep working hard on my batting, keep working hard on my fitness, help the boys in the team, give input wherever it’s needed, that’s all.”

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup
Tags: icc world cup 2027

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Fallout: What Does This Mean For Portuguese Star in Race to 1000 Goals?

Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket

Has Cristiano Ronaldo Retired Before Lionel Messi? Here’s What Happened Between CR7 and Coach Jorge Jesus

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Ziyi Bao, Women’s 75kg Boxing Final: When And Where To Watch In India?

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli, Chases Suryakumar Yadav’s Unique T20I Milestone

LATEST NEWS

“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup

Why Do We Feed Crows And Not Other Birds During Shraddha? What If They Eat The Offering, Garuda Purana Saying, Know The Significance

No Relief For Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction, SC Refuses to Unfreeze Bank Accounts

‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical

Woman Meets Instagram Friend In Jaipur Hotel After Marriage Promise, Know What Happened Next?

Masked Man Enters 26 Years Old Bhubaneswar Woman’s Flat, Allegedly Rapes Her at Gunpoint- What Happened That Night? Police Probe Underway

Veteran Investor, Anil Kumar Goel-Backed TNA Solutions to Hit Capital Markets with IPO

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 10 Bollywood Films That Brought Mahatma Gandhi’s Life and Ideals to the Screen

Apple Pay India: How To Set Up, Add Credit, Debit Cards And Make Payments With iPhone

Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed In Rs 10 Lakh Murder Deal In Muzaffarnagar

“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup
“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup
“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup
“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup
“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup

QUICK LINKS