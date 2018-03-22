Dinesh Karthik will be leading the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming edition of the IPL after Gautam Gambhir was roped in by the Delhi Daredevils in the player auctions. The Tamil Nadu cricketer who won the finals of the Nidahas Trophy for India with a last-ball six revealed that he always dreamt of playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL but is uncertain if he will ever be able to do that.

Dinesh Karthik helped India snatch a last-ball victory against Bangladesh in the finals of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 with a memorable six that will go down in the folklore of the country’s cricket history. The Tamil Nadu veteran cricketer was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction and has been appointed as the captain of the two-time champions. He will be replacing Gautam Gambhir and will be carrying the mantle forward for the KKR, but for Karthik, a dream will die down slowly in his heart. The dream of playing for the Chennai Super Kings, a team he has wanted to play for since the inception of the cash-rich tournament.

Dinesh Karthik will have to shoulder heavy expectations when takes charge of the KKR, who will be expecting him to match the remarkable leadership skills of Gambhir. The Delhi maestro had a glorious stint with the Kolkata outfit and turned the fortunes by leading the side two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. Karthik revealed he always wanted to play for his home side but feels the time will take a toll on him before he can realise his dream of donning the yellow and playing under the charismatic MS Dhoni.

“Heart of hearts, I thought I’ll be playing for CSK from the very first year. It’s been 10 years and it has never happened. The dream is getting smaller by the day. I don’t know if I’ll ever play for CSK,” he was quoted as saying by The Hindu. The Chennai born cricketer reckoned he has represented Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit throughout his first-class career and would have loved to represent the Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise from Chennai. For now, Karthik after showing his heroics with the willow in the finals of the Nidahas Trophy is rearing to prove his mettle as a captain and fulfil the void left by Gambhir.

“I have been born and brought up in the city and would have loved to play for the Chennai team. But today, I have got the opportunity to lead an IPL team which is a big honour and I’d like to do justice to that. I think Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai have very loyal fans,” said Karthik who represented the Gujrat Lions in the last edition of the Indian Premier League. The 32-year-old has played every edition of the IPL and has so far represented a host of IPL sides like the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and the Gujarat Lions.

In his 152 matches that he has played in the IPL, Karthik has amassed 2903 runs at an average of 24.81 with a decent strike rate of 125.94. The love to play for Chennai Super Kings is not surprising considering the admiration he has for his Indian team-mate and CSK captain MS Dhoni. Recently when asked if he is ready to play the role in the Indian team which the former Indian captain has been acing for past many years, Karthik said the comparisons made no sense as he sees himself as a student of the university where Dhoni is the topper. “When it comes to Dhoni, I am studying in the university in which he is the topper,” Karthik said.

“So, it is unfair for me to be compared with him. I’ve started my journey. It (final heroics) has given me a new wind of hope. His journey has been totally different. I’ve always been an understudy. I’ve always looked up to him. Today he is helping out the youngsters. The way he has gone on from strength to strength is for people to see and learn,” he explained.

Karthik and Dhoni will be leading their respective sides Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the IPL which is slated to begin from April 7. CSK will square off their IPL 2018 campaign against Mumbai Indians while KKR will lock horns with RCB on April 8.

