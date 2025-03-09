Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
  'I Was Tense': KL Rahul Reflects On 'Pressure'-Filled Knock In Champions Trophy Final

‘I Was Tense’: KL Rahul Reflects On ‘Pressure’-Filled Knock In Champions Trophy Final

In the 2025 Champions Trophy, Rahul played four innings, amassing 140 runs at an exceptional average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90, with a best score of 42*.

KL Rahul after India's win


Following India’s triumphant ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul opened up about the pressure he felt while steering his side to victory against New Zealand in the final. Rahul, who played a pivotal role in India’s chase, acknowledged the tension but credited his composure and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for preparing players to handle such high-stakes moments.

“We had a couple of batters to come, but I was tense. It is all about keeping yourself calm and composed in situations like this. I think I have batted in times like this in three out of the five games (in this CT), and in one of the games, I did not get to bat at all against Pakistan,” said Rahul during the post-match presentation.

He emphasized the importance of mental toughness, shaped through years of domestic and international experience. “Hard to put it into words. The way we have all played our cricket growing up, we have had to face a lot of challenges and pressure from the time we have held a bat and decided to become professional cricketers. The way the BCCI has groomed us and the domestic circuit has trained us to handle pressure and do well in circumstances like these,” he added.

Rahul’s crucial 34* off 33 balls ensured India’s six-wicket victory with an over to spare. This knock solidified his reputation as India’s ‘ice-man,’ a remarkable turnaround from his much-criticized 66-run innings in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. In the 2025 Champions Trophy, Rahul played four innings, amassing 140 runs at an exceptional average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90, with a best score of 42*.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who contributed both with the bat and ball, praised Rahul’s temperament. “Brilliant, calm, composed he took his chances at the right times. I think this is what KL Rahul is. KL Rahul has immense talent; I do not think anyone can hit the ball like he can,” said Pandya, who himself scored 99 runs and picked up four wickets during the tournament.

India successfully chased down New Zealand’s 251/7, built on Michael Bracewell’s unbeaten 53 and Daryl Mitchell’s 63. Rohit Sharma’s 76 and Shreyas Iyer’s 48 anchored India’s response before Rahul and Pandya ensured a smooth finish. The win marked India’s third ICC Champions Trophy title, reinforcing their dominance in global cricket.

