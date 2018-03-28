Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had gone to meet his injured husband at the hospital where Shami refused to meet her an later said that he will now see her in court. Hasin Jahan also said that Shami’s wife was acting like his bodyguard. Later, she said that no matter what Shami is her husband and she love him. Mohammed Shami was caught in a controversy after his wife levelled a series of allegations against him.

Mohammed Shami who was recently injured in an accident while he was on his way to Delhi from Dehradun, has told his wife Hasin Jahan that he will now see her in court. Hasin Jahan, on Tuesday, had gone to the hospital to see her husband. Talking to the reporters present at the hospital, Hasin Jahan said that Mohammed Shami refused to meet her and further threatened her by saying ‘I will see you in court now’. Mohammed Shami is reportedly being treated for the forehead injury which he suffered on March 24 after his car collided with a truck.

Commenting on the matter, Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan said, “I had come to see Mohammed Shami as he was injured. He (Mohammed Shami) met and played with our daughter, but he did not acknowledge me, his mother was acting like a bodyguard.” Jahan further said that she prays for her speedy recovery. She further added that her fight was what he had done to her and never wanted to get physically hurt. Expressing her emotions, Shami’s wife said, “He may not want me as wife anymore but I love him because he is my husband.”

Mohammed Shami was caught in a controversy after his wife levelled a series of allegations against him. In one of the allegations, she said that Shami was involved in match-fixing. A being tangled in a number of allegations, Shami received a sigh of relief from the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) cleared Mohammed Shami of allegations and awarded him grade B contract. After BCCI cleared him of corruption charges, Shami can now also play IPL 2018 starting from April 7. Earlier, Mohammed Shami’s wife had also met Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the case after which she was also provided with police security.

