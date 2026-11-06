‘I Won’t Let Him Go Home’: Delhi Coach Vijay Dahiya Makes Special Request To Virat Kohli For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026-27

Virat Kohli Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026: Delhi head coach Vijay Dahiya has expressed his eagerness to have Virat Kohli back in the state team’s dressing room for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, insisting that the former India captain’s presence would be invaluable for the younger players. Dahiya also wants Kohli to share his experiences, work ethic and journey with the next generation of Delhi cricketers.

Virat Kohli, who featured in two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Delhi last season, could once again turn out in the domestic 50-over competition, which is scheduled to begin on December 14. However, his participation remains uncertain due to India’s upcoming ODI commitments against Sri Lanka.

Speaking after Delhi’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Services at the Air Force Complex Ground in Palam, Dahiya made it clear that Kohli would be more than welcome if he decides to represent Delhi in the domestic tournament.

Vijay Dahiya Wants Kohli: ‘I Won’t Let Him Go Home’

Dahiya believes Kohli’s contribution could extend far beyond his performances with the bat. Having witnessed the batting superstar’s development from his junior cricket days, the Delhi coach wants younger players to understand the dedication and discipline required to reach the highest level.

“If he wants to play, I would love to have him in this dressing room,” Dahiya said.

The Delhi coach further revealed that he would want Kohli to spend time with the youngsters and explain the different stages of his professional journey.

“I won’t let him go home,” Dahiya remarked, highlighting how valuable the senior batter’s presence could be for the squad.

According to Dahiya, while aspiring cricketers might not necessarily reach Kohli’s level, they can certainly learn from the habits, commitment and principles that shaped his extraordinary career.

Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Numbers From Last Season

Kohli represented Delhi in two matches during the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, delivering impressive performances against Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

The right-handed batter smashed a century against Andhra Pradesh before following it up with another substantial contribution against Gujarat.

He scored 131 and 77 in those appearances, respectively, underlining his ability to make an impact in domestic cricket despite his international commitments.

Kohli, who turned 38 on November 5, currently represents India only in the ODI format. The veteran batter is scheduled to feature in India’s three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on December 13, 16 and 19.

As a result, he is expected to miss Delhi’s opening three Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures against Goa, Punjab and Rajasthan. His availability could become a possibility for Delhi’s December 21 encounter against Chandigarh, depending on his international schedule and decision to participate.

Priyansh Arya Asked Dahiya How Kohli Would Have Chased 320-Run Target

Dahiya also shared an interesting dressing-room conversation involving Delhi opener Priyansh Arya during the recently concluded Ranji Trophy match against Services.

Delhi were chasing a target of 320 in 56 overs when Arya lost his wicket after being caught at deep square leg off Jayant Goyat’s bowling.

Following his dismissal, the youngster approached Dahiya with a question about how Kohli would have approached the challenging run chase.

The coach subsequently discussed Kohli’s potential approach with Arya, explaining the importance of understanding match situations and building an innings according to the demands of the chase.

Dahiya cited this interaction as another reason why he wants Kohli around the Delhi squad, believing that the younger generation could benefit tremendously from listening to one of India’s greatest modern-day batters.

Vijay Dahiya Also Wants Ishant Sharma As Delhi’s Red-Ball Mentor

Apart from Kohli, Dahiya has another experienced India international in mind for a mentoring role with Delhi’s red-ball setup.

The coach expressed his desire to see veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma return to the dressing room as a mentor, particularly for the team’s first-class cricket campaign.

Ishant, who has represented India in 105 Test matches, could bring considerable experience to the younger pace bowlers in the squad.

Dahiya believes players with such extensive international experience should remain connected with domestic cricket and share their knowledge with upcoming cricketers.

He also indicated that Ishant remains keen on playing white-ball cricket, revealing that the fast bowler had told him about his bowling preparations and current form.

With the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy also part of Delhi’s domestic calendar, Dahiya believes Ishant could still contribute on the field.

For Delhi, having experienced names such as Kohli and Ishant around the dressing room could provide a significant boost as the team looks to strengthen its domestic cricket campaign.