Mustafa Ozil, the father of Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil, has slammed the criticism coming his son's way saying that had he been Ozil, he would have quit Germany already for making him the scapegoat for Germany's early ouster from the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Defending champions Germany were touted as the favourites to reclaim the FIFA World Cup in Russia given the tremendous quality in the squad but to their misfortune, the European giants suffered a shock exit from the group stages. And once again, the scapegoat that drew all the criticism was midfielder Mesut Ozil.

The Arsenal star has been heavily criticised for his lacklustre displays in FIFA World Cup 2018. His ineffective performances in the first two group matches of Germany saw him benched in the final group game, which eventually turned out to be their last match in the ongoing world cup.

Being the defending champions and favourites to win the title again, Germany was a subject of much abuse and ridicule for their early ouster. However, much of that blame has gone to Mesut Ozil’s way and his father is not even remotely willing to entertain it.

Ozil’s father Mustafa has reiterated that had he been in his son’s shoes, he would have quit the Germany national team.

Slamming the critics, Mustafa said that Ozil is bent, disappointed and offended because his own fans booed him before the World Cup at the international in Austria.

“It’s always said that if we win, we win together, but if we lose, we lose because of Ozil. He’s booed and put up as a scapegoat – I completely understand that he is offended,” he added.

The trail of criticism started before the world cup when Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan, who both are Germans of Turkish descent, were seen together with Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan in a picture that triggered a controversy.

Mustafa defended his son saying that Ozil is a reserved and shy person and when a President of a country asked him to take a picture with him, he just couldn’t say no.

“Mesut is an athlete who wants to play football and has nothing to do with politics, which is why he did not think anything about the picture,” explained Mustafa.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More