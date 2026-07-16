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Home > Sports News > ICC Approves Over $12.8 Million Loan For Cricket West Indies Amid Massive Financial Losses in Annual Meeting in Edinburgh

ICC Approves Over $12.8 Million Loan For Cricket West Indies Amid Massive Financial Losses in Annual Meeting in Edinburgh

The ICC approved a $12.82 million loan for Cricket West Indies (CWI) during its Annual Conference in Edinburgh, providing crucial financial support after the board reported a $28.14 million operating loss. The funding aims to stabilize West Indies cricket amid ongoing financial challenges.

ICC approved a $12.82 million loan for Cricket West Indies amid massive financial losses.
ICC approved a $12.82 million loan for Cricket West Indies amid massive financial losses.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 10:29 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) approved a massive $12.82 million loan for the West Indies cricket board. Cricket West Indies were in need of the money after reporting depleted cash and massive losses projected for 2026. Following ICC’s annual meeting in Edinburgh, the loan was sanctioned to CWI. It was stated by the international governing body that the loan was provided “to support the member board.”

ICC provides loan to Cricket West Indies after reported losses

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has received a loan of 12.82 million USD from the International Cricket Council (ICC). This decision was made during the ICC Annual Conference held in Edinburgh, Scotland. This financial support is very timely for West Indies cricket, which faces many issues. From the audited consolidated accounts of CWI for the year ended September 30, 2025, CWI had an operating loss of USD 28.14 million, which is a big change from the USD 23.12 million operating profit that the organization had in the previous fiscal year.

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Cricket West Indies financial health in spotlight

CWI attributed the differences to the nature of the international cricket calendar that changes with the value of incoming cricket tours, the broadcasting revenue generated by tours, the overall international fixture schedule, and other factors of that kind. West Indian cricket board has been under financial stress more than once before and the assistance from CWI or international institutions have been their usual source. A few months ago during the pandemic, the West Indies cricket board had raised a loan of USD 3 million with the ECB, and later paid the amount when the board received money from the ICC in 2021.

ICC annual meeting in Edinburgh

The ICC annual meeting saw multiple changes being made to the cricketing environment. The two major changes that were brought about following the meeting of the International Cricket Body were changes to the format of the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup. 

Two new sub-committees were also formed during the meetings. These sub-committees are: the Governance Review Committee and the Franchise League Committee. The former will comprise Devajit Saikia (BCCI), Dr Mohammed Moosajee (Cricket South Africa) and Dr Ros Rivaz (ICC Independent Director). Meanwhile, the Franchise League Committee will be chaired by Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh Cricket Board) and will have Dr Rudie van Vuuren (Cricket Namibia), Devajit Saikia (BCCI), Richard Gould (England and Wales Cricket Board) and Todd Greenberg (Cricket Australia).

Also Read: Virat Kohli Bodyguard Controversy Explained: Journalist Abuse Allegation Before India vs England 2nd ODI Sparks BCCI Debate

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ICC Approves Over $12.8 Million Loan For Cricket West Indies Amid Massive Financial Losses in Annual Meeting in Edinburgh
Tags: cricket-west-indiesCWIiccICC Annual Meeting

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ICC Approves Over $12.8 Million Loan For Cricket West Indies Amid Massive Financial Losses in Annual Meeting in Edinburgh

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ICC Approves Over $12.8 Million Loan For Cricket West Indies Amid Massive Financial Losses in Annual Meeting in Edinburgh
ICC Approves Over $12.8 Million Loan For Cricket West Indies Amid Massive Financial Losses in Annual Meeting in Edinburgh
ICC Approves Over $12.8 Million Loan For Cricket West Indies Amid Massive Financial Losses in Annual Meeting in Edinburgh
ICC Approves Over $12.8 Million Loan For Cricket West Indies Amid Massive Financial Losses in Annual Meeting in Edinburgh

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