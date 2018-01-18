Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been named as the ICC ODI Player of the Year 2017 and has been adjudged as the captain of the ICC ODI and Test teams of the year. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were named in the ICC ODI team of the year while R Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara featured in the ICC Test team of the year.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli might have had a bitter start to 2017 by losing an unbeaten streak of nine Test series at the hands of a mighty South African side at Centurion, but he now has something to cheer about after being named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the year at the ICC Awards 2017. He will take the Sir Garfield Sobers trophy home after the international cricket council announced its results on Thursday. Kohli was also named the captain of both the Test and the ODI teams of the year. The teams were finalised on the basis of players performance during the qualifying period from September (2016) to September (2017).

Kohli had a phenomenal 2017, where he went on to put up some stunning performances with the bat. During the considered period, the Indian captain scored 2203 runs in Tests at an astounding average of 77.80 while racking up eight centuries. He plundered 1818 ODI runs including seven centuries at a stunning average of 82.63 while collecting 299 runs in T20Is with a blistering strike rate of 153. The Delhi batting maestro who has already cemented his status as one of the best in the world expressed his delight after bagging the title and thanked the ICC for repaying the hard work with deserving recognition.

“It means a lot to win to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for becoming the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 and also the ICC ODI Player of the Year. I won that back in 2012 also but it’s the first time winning the Garfield Sobers Trophy, and it’s a huge honour for me. It’s probably the biggest of all in world cricket and two Indians getting it back-to-back makes it more special,” said Kohli.

“Last time it was Ash [Ravichandran Ashwin] and this time I’m getting it, so I’m really honoured and I’d like to thank the ICC for recognising all the hard work that we all put in for our respective sides and I want to congratulate all the other winners also,” he added. Kohli who overtook Australian legend Ricky Ponting outnumbering him to become the second highest ODI centurion also became the fastest to scale 9,000 ODI runs in the same series against New Zealand. Kohli remains the number one ICC ODI batsman after his heroics with the willow last year. He pipped Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and his own teammate Rohit Sharma to be named the player of the year.

Australian captain Steve Smith became the Test player of the year courtesy to his remarkable leadership skills and scintillating performance with the bat. In 16 Test matches, Smith scored 1875 runs averaging a brilliant 78.12 per game with eight hundreds and five half-centuries to his name.

“It’s a great honour to win the Test Player of the Year award,” said Smith after bagging the title. “It’s called Test cricket for a reason and I’m very humbled to win that award. I’ve had a really good year – I think I’ve scored six hundreds in the year and more importantly led the team to an Ashes victory, which is something that is really important to me. I am incredibly humbled and I love playing Test cricket – it’s the game that challenges your skills and your mind the most,” he signed off.

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali, who took the cricketing world by storm with his sensational bowling in the ICC Champions Trophy, went on to be named ICC Emerging Player of the year. Afghanistan’s spin genius Rashid Khan who is still to be read by the best of the batsmen was named the ICC Associate Cricketer of the year. He has 60 wickets to his name for his country in 2017.

Yazuvendra Chahal took the honours of being the man behind the performance of the year 2017. His six wickets for 25 against England was adjudged as the performance of the year 2017. He single-handedly had scripted India’s victory in the t20 with his impact bowling.

Pakistan’s remarkable effort in the Champions Trophy final to down favourites India was recognized as the fans’ moment of the year by the international governing body.

ICC Test Team of the Year 2017: Dean Elgar, David Warner, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock (wk), R Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Kagiso Rabada, James Anderson.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2017: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Babar Azam, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ben Stokes, Trent Boult, Hasan Ali, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah.