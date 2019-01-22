Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was announced ICC Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year. The 30-year-old achieved the historic feat of bagging all the top three ICC awards after a massively run-laded 2018 calendar year. Kohli was also included in both ICC Men’s Test and ODI Teams of the Year while he was also named the captain of the ICC Men’s Test Team and ODI Team of 2018.
The swashbuckling Indian batsman enjoyed an overwhelming 2018 with the bat and led Team India to several victories in all formats of the game. Virat Kohli amassed 1322 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 55.08, 1202 runs in 14 ODIs at an impressive average of 133.56 and 211 runs in 10 T20Is. The Indian skipper struck 11 centuries in both ODIs and Tests.
After winning the prestigious awards, Virat Kohli said, “I feel grateful and very happy with the team doing well at the same time myself performing. Having recognition at the global level from ICC is something you feel proud of as a cricketer because you understand that there are many players playing the game.”
To be rewarded from amongst them is a very proud moment and gives you motivation to keep repeating same things because you’ve to keep standard of cricket up and keep bringing in consistent performances. From that point of view, these awards give you that extra motivation.”
Among other Indian cricketers, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was included in both ICC Men’s Test and ODI Teams of the Year while Rishabh Pant made it in the Test Team and Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav were included in the ODI team.
Leave a Reply