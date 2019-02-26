The 49-year-old cricketer and chairman of selectors of Sri Lanka has admitted of breaching the provisions of anti-graft code. These two provisions are Article 2.4.6 and Article 2.4.7.

International Cricket Council has banned ex-Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya for two years from the cricket for breaching ICC’s anti-corruption code. The 49-year-old cricketer and chairman of selectors of Sri Lanka has admitted of breaching the provisions of anti-graft code. These two provisions are Article 2.4.6 and Article 2.4.7.

The ICC in a statement said that Jayasuriya has destroyed the evidence and he accepted a sanction of a two-year period of ineligibility. It added that his conviction under the code demonstrates the importance of participants in cricket cooperating with investigations.

However, Jayasuriya has said that the decision to ban him was unfortunate. He added that the international cricketing body has no evidence of graft against him. The all-rounder said that he has played for the country and his fans are well aware about the same. He also thanked the fans for standing behind him during a tough time.

About destroying the evidence, Jayasuriya said that he did it for the greater good of the cricket.

Meanwhile, Jayasuriya played a crucial role for his team in winning the World Cup 1996. In his captaincy, Sri Lank reached to semifinals of the World Cup 2003. He retired in 2011 and played 445 ODIs and 110 tests.

