Birmingham has always been a city of diverse culture with many immigrants and cricket has always been an immensely popular sport and a vociferous and passionate support would be guaranteed for all the participating teams irrespective of the fans' allegiances.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that it has submitted a bid to include women’s cricket in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) to be held in Birmingham, England. The bid has been made in association with the England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) underlining the growth of cricket as one of the premier sports competition for women and incorporating it in an elite sports competition with global audiences such as the Commonwealth Games would be a huge step in increasing its popularity.

Cricket has made an appearance earlier too at the Commonwealth Games where the men’s teams played in 1998 in Kualalampur, Malaysia and South Africa were the eventual winners of gold. According to David Richardson, the application to include women’s cricket in CWG is being made as a part of the global strategy for cricket to inspire and empower women and girls around the world and to drive greater levels of inclusivity and opportunity throughout the sport.

Richardson further said, “Cricket and the Commonwealth are inextricably linked and almost perfectly aligned with 910 million of cricket’s one billion plus adult fans from Commonwealth countries. Creating a new partnership between women’s cricket and the Commonwealth Games demonstrates the commitment both organisations have towards growing women’s sport and delivering greater equality, fairness and opportunity in sport across the Commonwealth.”

Birmingham has always been a city of diverse culture with many immigrants and cricket has always been an immensely popular sport and a vociferous and passionate support would be guaranteed for all the participating teams irrespective of the fans’ allegiances.

Birmingham has readymade infrastructure for hosting cricket in the form of Edgbaston Cricket Ground which in the past has organised some high-profile cricket matches including the Ashes and Champions Trophy finals. The ICC hopes that this step would inspire young girls to take up sports irrespective of their background and also attract new fans to the women’s game.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More