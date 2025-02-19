ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Begins: Pakistan vs. New Zealand Clash In Opener – Check Full Schedule, Venues And Timings Here!

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off today with Pakistan vs. New Zealand in Karachi. India-Pakistan clash set for Feb 23 in Dubai. Check full schedule & venues!

The much-anticipated 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy begins today, Wednesday, with host nation and defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the opening match at Karachi’s National Stadium. The tournament, featuring eight teams, will follow a hybrid model, with seven teams playing in Pakistan while India contests its matches in Dubai due to political and security concerns.

India-Pakistan Clash Set for February 23 in Dubai

A major highlight of the group stage is the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash, scheduled for February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two rivals are placed in Group A alongside New Zealand and Bangladesh, setting up intense competition. Meanwhile, Group B consists of Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan, with only the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Tournament Format and Semi-Final Structure

All matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will commence at 2:30 PM IST (14:00 Pakistan Standard Time). The semi-final lineup has been structured to ensure India’s participation in Semi-final 1 if they qualify, while Pakistan will play in Semi-final 2 if they progress. Should India reach the final, the match will be held in Dubai, while any other final lineup will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Full Schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Group Stage Matches:

February 19: Pakistan vs. New Zealand, Karachi

Pakistan vs. New Zealand, Karachi February 20: India vs. Bangladesh, Dubai

India vs. Bangladesh, Dubai February 21: Afghanistan vs. South Africa, Karachi

Afghanistan vs. South Africa, Karachi February 22: Australia vs. England, Lahore

Australia vs. England, Lahore February 23: India vs. Pakistan, Dubai

India vs. Pakistan, Dubai February 24: Bangladesh vs. New Zealand, Rawalpindi

Bangladesh vs. New Zealand, Rawalpindi February 25: Australia vs. South Africa, Rawalpindi

Australia vs. South Africa, Rawalpindi February 26: Afghanistan vs. England, Lahore

Afghanistan vs. England, Lahore February 27: Pakistan vs. Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh, Rawalpindi February 28: Afghanistan vs. Australia, Lahore

Afghanistan vs. Australia, Lahore March 1: South Africa vs. England, Karachi

South Africa vs. England, Karachi March 2: India vs. New Zealand, Dubai

Knockout Stage:

March 4: Semi-final 1, Dubai

Semi-final 1, Dubai March 5: Semi-final 2, Lahore

Semi-final 2, Lahore March 9: Final (Dubai if India qualifies, Lahore otherwise)

India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures

India will play all its group-stage matches in Dubai:

February 20: India vs. Bangladesh

India vs. Bangladesh February 23: India vs. Pakistan

India vs. Pakistan March 2: India vs. New Zealand

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures

As hosts, Pakistan will play across different venues:

February 19: Pakistan vs. New Zealand, Karachi

Pakistan vs. New Zealand, Karachi February 23: Pakistan vs. India, Dubai

Pakistan vs. India, Dubai February 27: Pakistan vs. Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

Tournament Outlook

With top cricketing nations competing, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises high-stakes action, particularly with the India-Pakistan rivalry taking center stage. The hybrid model has drawn attention, but the tournament’s structure ensures competitive cricket across venues. As the tournament unfolds, all eyes will be on the teams battling for the prestigious title.

