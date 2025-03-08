Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand Tickets Sold Out, Prices Soared Up To AED 12,000

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand Tickets Sold Out, Prices Soared Up To AED 12,000

Ticket prices ranged from AED 250 for general admission to a staggering AED 12,000 for the exclusive Sky Box hospitality, generating an estimated AED 9 million from ticket sales alone.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand Tickets Sold Out, Prices Soared Up To AED 12,000


Dubai International Stadium is set to witness an electrifying ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 9. The much-anticipated showdown has drawn massive interest, with all 25,000 tickets sold out. Ticket prices ranged from AED 250 for general admission to a staggering AED 12,000 for the exclusive Sky Box hospitality, generating an estimated AED 9 million from ticket sales alone.

India Aims for Redemption, New Zealand Seeks Glory

India enters the final unbeaten in the tournament, showcasing dominance in both batting and bowling. Meanwhile, the Black Caps, led by Mitchell Santner, have displayed resilience and tactical acumen, making them formidable opponents. The match serves as a sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, which New Zealand won, and an opportunity for India to avenge their painful defeats to the Kiwis in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

Controversy Over Scheduling

India’s journey in the tournament has been unique, as they did not travel to Pakistan due to security concerns and played all their matches in Dubai. Other teams had to shuttle between Pakistan and Dubai during the group stage and semifinals, which has sparked controversy. Cricket analysts, including former players Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, have pointed out that India’s minimal travel and consistent playing conditions may have given them an edge. Additionally, the team was able to tailor its squad selection specifically for Dubai’s conditions.

India vs New Zealand: A Look Back at the Group Stage Clash

In their group-stage encounter, India secured a 44-run victory over New Zealand. The Men in Blue posted 249 runs in 50 overs, with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 79 off 98 balls. The Kiwis, despite a valiant 81 off 120 balls from captain Kane Williamson, were bowled out for 205 in the 46th over.

While spin has played a crucial role in the tournament, pacer Matt Henry was the standout bowler for New Zealand, claiming 5/42 in eight overs. India’s spinners, however, proved to be the ultimate game-changers, taking nine wickets. Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, playing only his second One Day International, matched Henry’s figures with 5/42, cementing his reputation as India’s ‘secret weapon.’

As the final approaches, anticipation is at an all-time high. With a sold-out stadium and a high-voltage contest on the cards, cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting a historic battle between two of the best teams in world cricket. 

