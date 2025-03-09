Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India's Top Batsmen Steer Team To Glory

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Top Batsmen Steer Team To Glory

With an exceptional lineup featuring seasoned batsmen, the team dominated throughout the tournament, with four key players standing out for their ability to anchor innings and accelerate when required.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India's Top Batsmen Steer Team To Glory

Top Indian Batsmen


India’s remarkable consistency and batting prowess were the cornerstone of their successful campaign in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

With an exceptional lineup featuring seasoned batsmen, the team dominated throughout the tournament, with four key players standing out for their ability to anchor innings and accelerate when required.

Top Indian Batsmen In Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli 

Virat Kohli, continuing to cement his legacy, was a pivotal figure, scoring 217 runs across four matches with an average of 72.33. His match-winning 100 against Pakistan in the group stage and crucial 84 in the semi-final against Australia were vital to India’s progress, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer played a significant role as well, contributing 195 runs at an average of 48.75. His composed 79 in the semi-final against Australia was crucial in India’s successful chase of 264. Iyer’s partnership with Kohli in the middle overs helped stabilize the innings and ensure the team’s victory.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, with 157 runs at an average of 52.33, made a mark with his stylish batting. His unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh in the opening match set the tone for India’s campaign. Gill’s technical skill and ability to anchor the innings were key in India’s strong start to the tournament.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul, though not as flashy, played a vital stabilizing role in the middle order, scoring 106 runs, including an important unbeaten 42 in the semi-final. His calmness during pressure moments, particularly during India’s chase of Australia’s 265, was crucial in guiding the team to a four-wicket victory.

These four batsmen, with their contributions across various stages of the tournament, played an instrumental role in shaping India’s path to the final, highlighting the depth and brilliance of India’s batting lineup in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: New Zealand Wins The Toss Elected To Bat First, Check Playing XI Here

Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

