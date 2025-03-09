ICC Champions Trophy Finals: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates For Team India, Watch

Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand, renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a stunning sand sculpture in Puri, Odisha, as a tribute to Team India.

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand, renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a stunning sand sculpture in Puri, Odisha, as a tribute to Team India. The artwork, displayed on the golden sands of Puri Beach, is an embodiment of Pattnaik’s artistic brilliance and his unwavering support for the Indian cricket team.

Pattnaik, famous for his intricate sand art that often captures the essence of various cultural and sporting events, has once again showcased his creativity. The sculpture features Team India’s iconic cricket symbols, along with a motivational message wishing the players success in the upcoming final. The sand art is not only a visual treat but also an expression of hope and faith in the team’s ability to clinch victory. Pattnaik’s work has captured the hearts of cricket fans, with many stopping by to witness the masterpiece before the match.

The sand sculpture, crafted using over 10 tonnes of sand, highlights Pattnaik’s exceptional skill and dedication. As India prepares to face New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium, the sand art serves as a symbol of national unity and support for the team. It also adds a unique touch to the excitement building up ahead of the match, with cricket fans across the nation rallying behind their team.

The Final Match

The pitch at Dubai has favored spinners throughout the tournament, offering assistance as the ball softens, making stroke play more challenging in the latter stages of the innings. The Powerplay will be critical, with the new ball coming onto the bat nicely, but batters will need to adapt as the pitch slows down. A combination of early aggression and strong middle-over consolidation will be key for both sides to succeed in the final.

India enters the final unbeaten in the tournament and will be brimming with confidence after defeating New Zealand in their group-stage encounter. However, New Zealand has historically troubled India in ICC events, with the Kiwis winning crucial knockout matches in the past. Their semifinal win over South Africa will give them confidence as they look to reverse their fortunes against India.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand Final Match: Indian Fans Perform Havan For India’s Win, WATCH

