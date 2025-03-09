ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025): Who Will Claim Glory In 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy, one of cricket’s most esteemed ODI tournaments, has a rich history dating back to 1998. Initially launched as the ICC Knockout Tournament, it was later rebranded as the Champions Trophy in 2002. Known for its intense competition, the tournament has featured only the top eight teams since 2009.
While the event was discontinued after the 2017 edition, the ICC revived it in 2021, announcing that Pakistan will host the 2025 edition, followed by India in 2029.
As cricket fans await the 2025 final, here’s a look at all past ICC Champions Trophy winners from 1998 to 2025:
Complete List of ICC Champions Trophy Winners (1998-2025)
|Year
|Winner(s)
|Runner-Up
|Host Country
|1998
|South Africa
|West Indies
|Bangladesh
|2000
|New Zealand
|India
|Kenya
|2002
|Sri Lanka & India
|–
|Sri Lanka
|2004
|West Indies
|England
|England
|2006
|Australia
|West Indies
|India
|2009
|Australia
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|2013
|India
|England
|England & Wales
|2017
|Pakistan
|India
|England & Wales
|2025
|To Be Decided
|To Be Decided
|Pakistan
The 2025 Champions Trophy will mark a major international cricket event for Pakistan, as the country gears up to host its first ICC tournament in decades. Cricket fans worldwide are eager to see which team will emerge victorious and etch their name into history.
ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 India Vs New Zealand Final LIVE Updates: Kuldeep In Action With New Zealand 4 Wickets Down