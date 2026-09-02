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Home > Sports News > ICC Confirms Mumbai, Vadodara as Venues for Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, Check Dates, Teams and All You Need to Know

ICC Confirms Mumbai, Vadodara as Venues for Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, Check Dates, Teams and All You Need to Know

ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027: The inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy will be held in India from February 14 to 28, 2027, with Mumbai and Vadodara confirmed as the two host cities. The six-team tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka but has now been moved to India after the ICC Board ratified the decision on September 1. Here are all the details, including dates, venues, participating teams, format and everything you need to know about the historic tournament.

ICC Confirms Mumbai, Vadodara as Venues for Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, Check Dates, Teams and All You Need to Know
ICC Confirms Mumbai, Vadodara as Venues for Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, Check Dates, Teams and All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 21:27 IST

ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027: The inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy will be held in India from February 14 to 28, 2027, with Mumbai and Vadodara confirmed as the two host cities. The six-team tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka but has now been moved to India after the ICC Board ratified the decision on September 1. Here are all the details, including dates, venues, participating teams, format and everything you need to know about the historic tournament.

ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 Match Details

  • Tournament: ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027
  • Date: February 14 to 28, 2027
  • Host Country: India
  • Venues: Cricket Club of India, Mumbai and Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Vadodara
  • Teams: Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka
  • Format: T20I

Where Will ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 Be Played?

All matches of the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy will be played at two venues in India. The Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara have been confirmed as the host venues for the six-team tournament.

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When Will ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 Take Place?

The inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy will begin on February 14, 2027 and run through February 28, 2027. The tournament will conclude with the final on February 28, when the two best-performing teams from the league stage will compete for the title.

Why Was Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 Moved From Sri Lanka to India?

The tournament was originally scheduled to be hosted by Sri Lanka. However, the ICC has shifted the event to India as Sri Lanka Cricket continues to make the requisite reforms outlined at the ICC Annual Conference in July. The ICC assessed Bangladesh, India and South Africa as potential replacement hosts before recommending India, with the ICC Board ratifying the decision on September 1.

Which Teams Will Play in ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027?

  • Australia
  • England
  • India
  • New Zealand
  • South Africa
  • Sri Lanka

What Is the Format of ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027?

The inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy will be played in the T20I format. All six teams will compete in a round-robin league, with each side facing the other participating teams. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final on February 28 and compete to become the first-ever Women’s Champions Trophy winners.

India and Australia Enter as Recent World Champions

India will enter the tournament as the current holders of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, while Australia are the reigning ICC Women’s T20 World Cup champions after reclaiming the title in July 2026 in England. Both teams will therefore be among the leading contenders for the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy title.

ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027: All You Need to Know

The launch of the Women’s Champions Trophy adds a new major event to the international women’s cricket calendar. The six-team tournament will give the world’s leading sides an opportunity to compete for a new ICC trophy, with India set to host the historic inaugural edition across Mumbai and Vadodara from February 14 to 28, 2027.

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ICC Confirms Mumbai, Vadodara as Venues for Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, Check Dates, Teams and All You Need to Know
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ICC Confirms Mumbai, Vadodara as Venues for Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, Check Dates, Teams and All You Need to Know

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ICC Confirms Mumbai, Vadodara as Venues for Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, Check Dates, Teams and All You Need to Know
ICC Confirms Mumbai, Vadodara as Venues for Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, Check Dates, Teams and All You Need to Know
ICC Confirms Mumbai, Vadodara as Venues for Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, Check Dates, Teams and All You Need to Know
ICC Confirms Mumbai, Vadodara as Venues for Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, Check Dates, Teams and All You Need to Know

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