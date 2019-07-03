Tournament minnows Afghanistan will face West Indies tomorrow June 4 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. Both teams had a rough phase throughout the competition.

Afghanistan is set to take on West Indies in the 42nd match of the World Cup at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Thursday. Although Afghanistan could not win a single match in this World Cup, they gave a good fight to India and Pakistan. Afghanistan, who considered as the tournament minnow is currently at the bottom of the points table.

On the other hand, West Indies’s World cup campaign has not been very memorable as well. They are currently at the ninth spot in the points table with having just 3 points.

Afghanistan beat a power-hitter packed West Indian side twice in the World Cup qualifiers, which was held in Zimbabwe last year.

West Indies who are the winners of 1975 and 1979 World Cup have faced seven defeats consecutively in this World Cup after starting their tournament run with demolishing Pakistan. They went very close against Sri Lanka but could not snatch the win at the end. West Indies skipper Jason Holder said it is really disappointing to face defeat after coming such a close situation. They will surely want to exit the big stage with a satisfying win. Afghanistan bowling can be a matter of concern for West Indies. Afghanistan’s bowling attack boasts the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman who are quite recognized now in the white-ball cricket.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen.

Afghanistan:Gulbadin Naib (capt), Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk).

