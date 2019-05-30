ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: With a grand opening ceremony, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will commence from May 30 and the finals will be played on July 14. For the coveted cup, 10 cricketing nations will take on each other and will put their best to lift the glittering trophy. The respective teams participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 are India, Pakistan, Australia, England (host), South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: With a grand opening ceremony, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will commence from May 30 and the finals will be played on July 14. For the coveted cup, 10 cricketing nations will take on each other and will put their best to lift the glittering trophy. The respective teams participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 are India, Pakistan, Australia, England (host), South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The world cricket governing body will organise the tournament on a round-robin format, which means, every team will get a chance to play against every other participant of the tournament.

All the teams are studded with big names and star players who have been match-winners for their respective sides. But there are a few names who changed their gears and rescued the team whenever there were some crisis or tense situation. By hitting the ball, chasing gigantic totals or knocking down the opponent batsmen, there are a few players who perform when rest of the team fails.

Check out the list of dark horses who can perform out of expectations:

Dinesh Karthik (IND)

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who played match-winning innings on several occasions for the side is number one on the list. His mesmerising against Bangladesh in the Nidhas Trophy finals cannot be forgotten. Karthik had smashed the Bangladeshi Tigers by scoring match-winning 29 runs off 8 balls studded with sixes and boundaries. For helping his side to win the match and series, Karthik was awarded the man-of-the-match award.

Karthik is an outstanding batsman and equally well-skilled wicketkeeper. But his career was overshadowed by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni as a team can’t have 2 wicketkeepers at a time. Although he got chances to play as a batsman but inconsistency was a big challenge for him.

The big point which makes Karthik stand on the top of the list is his experience and ability to play big shots. He has played 91 ODIs and in 77 innings, Karthik managed to score 1738 runs at an average of 31.03.

Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Left-arm china man Kuldeep Yadav who has the ability to trap opponent’s best of the best batting line-up with his sharp turning balls could be a game-changer for Team India. Yadav, who has been out of form a very long time, performed brilliantly in the warm-up game against Bangladesh and removed 3 batsmen. He is one of the best spinners for India and can spin the match at any moment and situation in favour of his side.

It will be the first time that Kuldeep Yadav will be playing the World Championship and will be stepping into boots of R Ashwin to lead the spin department. The 24-year-old spinner has played 44 ODIs and knocked 87 wickets with 6/25 as the best figures.

He has an important role to play along with Yuzvendra Chahal to restrict the opponents for low totals.

Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)

Right-arm leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been wrapping up batsmen early, has a big role and responsibility to play in England. Chahal and Yadav, the spin duo for Team India will have to play a big role at the world cup as bowling unit depends a lot on both of them. In the recent ODIs, Yuzvendra Chahal has been performing well but bowling in the English conditions won’t be easy.

As per the records, the 28-year-old bowler has played 41 international one-dayers and has dismissed 72 batsmen. His best bowling figures are 6 for 42.

As per the cricket experts, Yuzvendra Chahal has been rewarded for his classy performances in international matches and IPL.

Colin de Grandhomme (NZ)

The 32-year-old New Zealander all-rounder is a great performer. He has been contributing with both bat and ball and now it’s time for the biggest test. In 28 ODI matches, Grandhomme has scored 443 at an average of 29.53 runs with the highest score of 74. In the warm-up game against West Indies, Grandhomme’s performance was decent as he scored 23 runs off 27 balls with the help of 2 boundaries. He also bowled 2 overs of medium pace and allowed 18 runs off them but failed to get any wicket.

Grandhomme is a good striker of the ball and could turn out to be the pinch hitter in the middle of the innings for Kiwis.

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Slow left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner is one of an important player for the Blackcaps. The team depends a lot on him as he has the magic to dismiss any settled batsman. He is a regular member of all 3 format sides. Santner has played 59 ODIs in his international career so far and dismissed 63 batsmen. His best figures are 5/50.

In the warm-up match, New Zealand faced a defeat by a huge margin of 91 runs against West Indies. Santner picked up a wicket and bowled good 9 overs against hard-hitting Windies.

Colin Munro (NZ)

Colin Munro is a big name and experienced player is able to leave a big impact in the World Cup 2019. He is an all-rounder who could be handy with bat and ball both. He also plays for Delhi capitals in the IPL and had performed well this season. The 32-year-old Kiwi star has played 51 matches and scored 1146 runs at an average of 24.91. His best batting figures are 87 runs. While Bowling, he has picked 7 batsmen.

Although he missed the warm-up match against West Indies but experts say that Blackcaps could play a big gamble on him as he is capable of performing big against big teams at big events.

Hasan Ali (PAK)

Pakistan pace-spear Hasan Ali can wreck-havoc any batting line-up of the world. He along with the pacers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz could turn out to be very destructive. He was named in Pakistan’s squad for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Which was won by Pakistan by beating arch-rival India in the finals. Ali was named player of the series for taking thirteen wickets.

He also holds the record for quickest bowler for Pakistan to take 50 wickets in ODIs. In 44 ODI matches, Ali has knocked 71 batsmen down.

Mohammad Hafeez (PAK)

Mohammad Hafiz aka Professor. He is one of the best all-rounders in the world, and has been named in the ICC Player Rankings for all-rounders many times in the limited overs formats. Hafeez is known for his smart batting, short selection and aggressions when needed.

He is also one of the good bowlers in Pakistan’s side who can do magic with ball too.

In 210 ODIs, Hafeez has scored more than 6000 runs and dismissed over 137 batsmen.

He also has 11 tons and 37 half- centuries against in his name in the one day format.

Junaid Khan (PAK)

Left-arm speedster Junaid Khan in one of the fastest pacers in the world and best that Pakistan has produced.

The 29-year-old pace spearhead has dismissed over 108 batsmen and now eyeing perform his best at the world championship.

He also represents Lancashire County Cricket Club in English domestic cricket.

He has taken 8 wickets in a single match.

Khan’s most the wickets has come against Sri Lanka as he took all four of his Test five-wicket hauls against Sri Lanka, 2 in the UAE and 2 in SL.

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

African fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada aka KG is one of the finest pacers in the world. He was also named in the ICC Best Bowlers’ rankings for his great and match-winning performances.

Rabada has dismentalled over 102 batsmen in only 64 matches in the ODI format. His career best is 6/16.

In July 2016, Rabada became the first cricketer to win 6 awards at Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) annual dinner, including the prize for Cricketer of the Year. Two years later, in June 2018, he again won 6 awards at CSA’s annual dinner, including Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer and ODI Cricketer of the Year.

For all the latest Sports News News, download NewsX App