ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India will play against New Zealand and Australia to England in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India have topped the points table while Australia after losing its last group stage game against South Africa slipped to second place.

After 45 group stage matches of the Cricket ICC World Cup 2019, India is gearing up to play its semifinal against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. India on Saturday took the top spot on the points table with 15 points from the 9 matches they played in the group stage. On the other hand, Australia, who was heading the points table, slipped to second place after their defeat in the last game against South Africa. Australia will take on England in the second semifinals which are scheduled to be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday after India and New Zealand.

India, Australia, England, and New Zealand have reached the World Cup 2019 semifinals. While, both Australia and New Zealand are in the semifinals for the 8th time whereas India will play its 7th World Cup semifinal.

India on Saturday thrashed Sri Lanka team by 7 wickets. Batsman Rohit Sharma became the first player to hit 5 tons in a single World Cup 2019.

Australia lost to South Africa by 10 runs in Machester on Saturday to find their second place in the points table.

New Zealand, who finished the fourth spot in the points table. The team lost few important games with teams like Pakistan, Australia, and England while its single-game against India was washed out without throwing the single ball.

England too finds its third place in the points table in the World Cup 2019. The team lost to Sri Lanka and Australia. Meanwhile, the team smashed India and New Zealand in its last two matches. The team has made it to the semifinals for the first time in the 27 years.

The final #CWC19 standings table! A loss to South Africa in Manchester means Australia finish second on the points table behind India. pic.twitter.com/cIMNDM4utP — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2019

The final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played at the Lord’s on Sunday.

