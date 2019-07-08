ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford Cricket ground on July 9, 2019. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

India will face New Zealand in the first Semi-Final on tuesday at Old Trafford

The much-awaited match is here as the favorites India will take on the Kiwis in the semifinal of World Cup 2019 on Tuesday. India, who started as the favorites entered as Semi-Finalist by claiming the top spot in the league stage while New Zealand, who achieved the 4th spot must be keen to make it to the finals.

There are a few things which you must know before this Big-Clash which will be played in Old Trafford, Manchester:

When and where is India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 match?

The match between India vs New Zealand match will take place at the beautiful and high scoring ground of Old Trafford, Manchester on 9 July 2019 at 3 PM according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The match timing in New Zealand will be 9.30 PM while in England the time will be 10.30 AM

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand match can be seen on the StarSports Network in both standard and HD formats. For the English Commentary, viewers can tune to Star Sports 1 and for Hindi Commentary, they can tune to Star Sports 1 Hindi.

If you are in England or New Zealand you can tune to Sky Sports for the live match coverage

How to watch India vs New Zealand match online?

India vs New Zealand match can also be streamed online through Hotstar. One needs to have a premium subscription to watch the full match. And, if you are not a premium user you can only enjoy 5 minutes of the live online streaming. For all the written match updates and score, Readers can subscribe to the NewsX.com

Squads and news for India vs New Zealand match ICC Cricket World Cup:

India: Injury in the middle of the tournament to the in-form bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar leave India in confusion. It will be interesting to see that, what will be final 11 for the team. It is expected that the axe will fall on Jadeja and he will make way for Yuzvendra Chahal while Shami who left everyone stunned by his performance in the 4 matches and scalped 14 wickets will make his way to the final squad.

Squad: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mayank Agarwal

New Zealand: Management is still looking for the ideal opening combination. Munro-Guptil-Nicholls failed to make the impact in this tournament. Guptil will keep his place while the management might think to include Munro in the squad. They can also promote Latham to open the inning with Guptill while Nicholls to play in the middle-order. Lockie Ferguson, who missed the match against England will get his place in the squad.



Squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Lockie Ferguson, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi

