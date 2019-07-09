Michael Clarke has said that India will win over New Zealand in the semi-final match which is scheduled today. He has said that India have been his best among other teams in the tournament. India on Tuesday is locking horns with Blackcaps of the World Cup 2019 semi-final clash at Old Trafford.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke backs India team ahead of its semi-final game against New Zealand. The former captain believes that India team will storm into the final of the World Cup 2019. India on Tuesday is all set to take on New Zealand in the first semi-final at Old Trafford. The team India is facing the black caps for the first time in a World Cup semi-final. The team India have been the best outfit during the course of the tournament. It has win 7 matches out of 8 while one of its game against New Zealand was washed out.

In its last match against Sri Lanka, India claimed the victory by 7 wickets. At the same ground, India is leading with 3 successive wins including West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. While it’s opponent, New Zealand has lost its last three games against Pakistan, Australia, and England.

Meanwhile, cricket pundits have asserted that the game between two teams will be interesting as far India’s batting and Blackcaps bowling is concerned. New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson has been witnessing some pressure from the last few games.

Rohit Sharma has been proved successful for the team as the opener batsman has scored 5 centuries so far in the single tournament while its other players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul are other performers who have been in form during the tournament.

Squads:

India playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik/Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand playing 11: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls/Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

