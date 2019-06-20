Sri Lanka will lock horns with England in 27th match of the World Cup 2019 at Headingly on Friday. Host England is currently placed at the second spot in the points table, they are just below New Zealand who is now the unbeaten side along with India after snatching a spectacular win from South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is quite struggling in their World Cup campaign. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side have played 5 matches, in which they have won in just 1 match while 2 matches have been washed out. Lankans are currently at the sixth spot in the points table with four points.

England batsmen are in superb form. English batsmen scored 300 plus runs in 4 of their 5 matches.In the top 10 highest scoring batsman list of this World Cup, 5 are form England batting line-up.The team have scored 5 hundreds out of 12 hundreds happened in the World Cup so far.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has to find stability in the middle order. Their middle-order collapsed in nearly every matches. Sri Lanka has to find a way to get rid of this problem.Senior players like Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne has to take more responsibility building their innings. Otherwise, their World Cup campaign will not last more than few weeks.

Undoubtedly, England is the favourite team in this match. Sri Lanka will have to show some extra-ordinary Performance to win the match and keep their World cup hopes alive.

