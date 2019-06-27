Sri Lanka to take on South Africa in the 35th match of the World Cup at The Riverside Ground on Friday. Sri Lanka will look to keep their World Cup hope alive. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis led side will hope to improve their performance.

Sri Lanka cricket team will look to find their way to the semifinal as they face South Africa in their next match in the World Cup at the Riverside Durham on Friday. Sri Lanka is currently at the seventh spot in the points table. Two points from this match will take them straight at the fifth position. A win of Sri Lanka will surely make the race for the semi Final more tougher for other teams. Dimuth Karunaratne led side has gained confidence from their last match which they won by 20 runs. Kushal Mendis, Avisha Fernando, and Angelo Mathews scored runs in their last match which will be a breather for skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

On the other hand, South Africa will eye to improve their performance and pick up two wins in their last two matches. As Faf du Plessis -led side has nothing to lose, they will play without any pressure which can be dangerous for any team. South Africa was eliminated from the tournament after a 49 run loss to Pakistan in the last match. South Africa struggled throughout the tournament and their bowling was as poor as their batting as well.

Veteran bowler Lasith Malinga will be very crucial for Sri Lanka who thrashed England by taking four wickets and derailed their run chase.

Sri Lanka playing 11: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.

South Africa playing 11: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

