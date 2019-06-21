West Indies to face New Zealand in the 29th match of the World Cup. The match will take place at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester tomorrow.

West Indies to take on New Zealand in the 29th match of the World Cup at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester tomorrow.

When and where is West Indies vs New Zealand match, what time will the match begin?

The West Indies vs New Zealand match is scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 21, 2019, at 6 PM IST, 8:30 am in West Indies,12:30 pm in New Zealand, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England. The toss is scheduled at 5:30 PM.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies vs New Zealand match?

The West Indies vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on the Star Sports Network channels in both standard and HD formats.

How to watch West Indies vs New Zealand match online?

The West Indies vs New Zealand match will be streamed online on Hotstar. Viewers can tune in to Newsx.com to receive live match updates.

What is the venue for West Indies vs New Zealand match?

The West Indies vs New Zealand match will be held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, England.

West Indies playing 11: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

New Zealand playing 11: New Zealand playing 11: Kane Williamson(C), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.

