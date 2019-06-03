ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan will be facing England in the 6th ODI match of World Cup 2019. Pakistan vs England match will be held at 3 pm as per Indian standard time, 10.30 pm England standard time, 2:30 pm Pakistan local time.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan’s England team and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Pakistan team is scheduled to face each other at ODI 6th match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Men in Green had shown poor performance in the ODI so far. They haven’t opened up their account till now. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team had a seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies in the World Cup. Now, the match at the Trent Bridge against England, it will be a headache for Pakistan to beat England.

On the other hand, England began their World Cup tournament with a bang after the winning the match by 104 runs against South Africa at the Oval. Fast bowler Jofra Archer can be proved to be the star of the match. While Pakistan has to struggle to register their after overcoming their problems of short-pitched bowling, break the partnership of Wood and Sussex

When is England vs Pakistan match, what is the local time of Afghanistan, Australia?

The match between England and Pakistan will be held on June 3, 2019. The England vs Pakistan match will begin at 3 pm IST. While the toss will take place at 2:30 pm. The match in England will start at 10:30 am and it will begin in Pakistan at 2:30 pm.

How to watch live online streaming of World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan match?

The LIVE match between England vs Pakistan can be streamed online on Hotstar.com. For the latest match updates, previews and match reports of all World Cup matches readers can subscribe to NewsX.com.

What TV channel will show live coverage of the World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan match?

The LIVE match between England vs Pakistan will be streamed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 in Hindi.

What is the venue of England vs Pakistan match?

The England vs Pakistan match will be played in Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire.

Predicted Playing eleven England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Predicted Playing eleven Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

