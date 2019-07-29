Top ranking nine nations will be playing the ICC World Test Championship. The opening match will begin from August 1, 2019, and the final will be played in June 2021. A total of 72 matches will be played in 27 series. There will be a bilateral series between the participating nations. Read the below-mentioned important details about the world championship.

Here is all you need to know about ICC World Test Championship:

How teams were selected for the ICC World Test Championship?

The ICC selected the top-ranking nine teams as on March 31, 2018. These are India, Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

Where and when will the ICC World Test Championship be played?

The matches will be played in different countries over the two years, starting from August 1, 2019, to June 2021. These longest format games will be played like any bilateral series to add context to the Test cricket.

How many matches will be played in each series of the ICC World Test Championship?

There will be a minimum of two-match series and a maximum of five. Some series will also have three or four matches. All the nine nations will play six each series — three home and three away.

How points will be given to the participating nations?

Each series will be having 120 points, distributed in total matches of the series. For instance, a four-match series will mean 30 points to each game. In case of a draw and a tie, both the teams will be awarded 10 and 15 points each respectively.

Here is the table which shows how the ts system works:



