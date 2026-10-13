ICC Men’s Player Of The Month: Which Indian Cricketers Have Won The Award? Check Full List

Indian Cricketers ICC Player Of The Month Winners: Indian men’s cricketers have won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award 17 times across 11 players since the honour was introduced in 2021. Shubman Gill leads the list with five titles, followed by Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer with two each. Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have also won the award.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced its Player of the Month awards in January 2021 to recognise outstanding performances across international cricket. Indian players have earned the men’s honour through match-winning Test innings, dominant white-ball performances and exceptional bowling displays.

Here is a look at all 11 Indian men’s winners, the months in which they received the award and the performances that earned them recognition.

Shubman Gill — Five ICC Player Of The Month Awards

Shubman Gill is the most successful men’s player in the history of the monthly award, with five victories.

January 2023: Gill won his maiden award after a prolific month in white-ball cricket. He scored 360 runs in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, including a spectacular 208 off 149 balls in Hyderabad. He also made 116 against Sri Lanka and scored an unbeaten 126 in the third T20I against New Zealand.

September 2023: Gill collected his second award after scoring 480 runs at an average of 80 in ODIs. His performances included 121 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup and 104 against Australia. He also helped India win the Asia Cup and the ODI series against Australia.

February 2025: Gill scored 406 runs in five ODIs at an average of 101.50. He registered 87 against England in Nagpur, 60 in Cuttack and 112 in Ahmedabad. He also struck an unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy.

July 2025: Gill accumulated 567 runs at an average of 94.50 across three Tests against England. His standout performance came at Edgbaston, where he scored 269 and 161 in the same match. He also made 103 in the second innings at Old Trafford.

September 2026: Gill extended his record after scoring 333 runs in the first two ODIs against West Indies. He made 110 in the opening match and followed it with an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls in Guwahati, helping India complete successful chases in both games.

Jasprit Bumrah — Two Awards

Bumrah won the award for June 2024 and December 2024.

In June 2024, Bumrah took 15 wickets during India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17. His performances included 3/6 against Ireland, 3/14 against Pakistan, 2/12 against England in the semi-final and 2/18 against South Africa in the final.

In December 2024, Bumrah claimed 22 wickets in three Tests against Australia at an average of 14.22. His efforts included a six-wicket haul in Brisbane and a nine-wicket match performance in Melbourne.

Shreyas Iyer — Two Awards

Iyer won the award for February 2022 and March 2025.

In February 2022, he scored 204 runs without being dismissed across three T20Is against Sri Lanka, striking at 174.36. His scores were 57*, 74* and 73*. He also contributed an 80 in the final ODI against West Indies.

In March 2025, Iyer earned the honour after playing an important role in India’s Champions Trophy triumph. He scored 243 runs during the tournament, including 79 against New Zealand, 45 in the semi-final against Australia and 48 in the final against New Zealand.

Rishabh Pant — January 2021

Pant became the inaugural ICC Men’s Player of the Month after his match-defining performances during India’s historic Test series win in Australia. He scored 97 in Sydney to help India secure a draw before making an unbeaten 89 in Brisbane to guide India to victory and a 2-1 series win.

Ravichandran Ashwin — February 2021

Ashwin received the award after an outstanding month against England in Test cricket. Across three Tests, he took 24 wickets at an average of 15.70 and scored 176 runs, including a century in Chennai. He also reached the milestone of 400 Test wickets during the series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar — March 2021

Bhuvneshwar was recognised for his excellent bowling against England in India’s white-ball series. He took six wickets in three ODIs at an economy rate of 4.65 and four wickets in five T20Is at an economy rate of 6.38. His control in the Powerplay and at the death helped India win both series.

Virat Kohli — October 2022

Kohli won the award following a remarkable month at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. His unbeaten 82 off 53 balls against Pakistan in Melbourne became the defining performance of the month, helping India win a tense chase after they had slipped to 31/4. He also scored an unbeaten 62 against the Netherlands and 49* against South Africa.

Yashasvi Jaiswal — February 2024

Jaiswal won the award after scoring 560 runs at an average of 112 in three Tests against England. His month featured back-to-back double centuries: 209 in Vizag and an unbeaten 214 in Rajkot. The latter innings included 12 sixes, equalling the record for the most sixes in a Test innings.

Mohammed Siraj — August 2025

Siraj was rewarded for his match-winning performance in the final Test against England at The Oval. He took nine wickets in the match, including figures of 4/86 in the first innings and 5/104 in the second, as India secured a dramatic six-run victory and levelled the series 2-2.

Abhishek Sharma — September 2025

Abhishek won the award after an explosive run during the Asia Cup. He scored 314 runs in seven T20Is at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 200, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer. His performances included 75 against Pakistan and 74 against Bangladesh, while his contributions helped India reach the final and win the title.

Sanju Samson — March 2026

Samson became the latest Indian men’s winner before Gill’s September 2026 triumph. His award-winning month came during India’s successful T20 World Cup campaign, in which he scored 275 runs in three T20Is at an average of 137.50 and a strike rate of 199.27. His innings included an unbeaten 97 against West Indies and two scores of 89, against England in the semi-final and New Zealand in the final.

Which Indian Has Won The Award The Most Times?

Gill leads with five titles, while Bumrah and Iyer have won twice each. The remaining eight players on this list have one award apiece. Together, the 11 Indian men’s winners account for 17 ICC Men’s Player of the Month victories, according to the ICC’s September 2026 announcement.