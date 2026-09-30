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Home > Sports News > ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot

ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot

With nearly a year to go for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to unveil the schedule of the 14-team tournament.

ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot. (Image Credits: X)
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 16:40 IST

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: With nearly a year to go for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to unveil the schedule of the 14-team tournament. The excitement among Indian fans is particularly at a high as they are keen for the Men in Blue to complete the unfinished business after losing the 2023 final in heartbreaking fashion to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Check all the details regarding the TV telecast and live streaming of the full schedule here.

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: When will the schedule be announced?

The schedule will be announced by the ICC and Cricket South Africa (CSA) on October 1, Thursday in Cape Town.

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027: When and where to watch in India?

The schedule will be launced at 8:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Local Time). The television telecast of the launch of the schedule will be available on Star Sports Network, while fans can stream it live on Jio Hotstar App and website.

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: New three-stage format introduced for the tournament

Meanwhile, the apex body of cricket has announced a new three-stage format for the expanded 14-team World Cup from only ten nations participating in 2023. The 2027 edition will begin with a 3-match round-robin between the three lowest-ranked qualified teams (ranked 12th, 13th and 14th). The top side from the preliminary round will advance to the main tournament.

The group stage will comprise of 12 teams in a group of six, competing in 30 games. Top three sides from each group will progress to the Super 7 stage. The Super 7 stage will comprise of 21 round-robin games and top four sides will play the semi-finals. The free ticket ballot for the showpiece event opens on October 1, 2026 running through until November 21, 2026.

The starting date of the tournament is likely to be October 4 or 5, while the final is slated to take place on November 21. Australia, who are currently the defending champions, have a tough task ahead of them to retain the title, given their current form in ODI cricket. But the Men in Yellow will take confidence from lifting the coveted trophy in South Africa in 2003.

South Africa, one of the co-hosts, will be keen to break the jinx of coming up short in World Cups since 1992.

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ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot
Tags: ICC ODI World CupICC ODI World Cup 2027

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ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot

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ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot

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