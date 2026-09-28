ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: When Will Full Schedule be Released? Big Update on Dates, Fixtures And India Matches

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: With the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 nearly a year away, a significant update has emerged regarding the announcement of the schedule of the showpiece event. While the venues for the 50-over event were released a few months, when will the schedule be released?

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: When will the schedule of the 50-overs tournament be released?

According to Gaurav Gupta, a journalist of the Times of India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are likely to unveil the schedule on October 1, Thursday. The 12 venues for the tournament are Johannesburg, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, Gqeberha, East London, Paarl, Bloemfontein, Harare, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Windhoek. The 10 teams who are automatic qualifiers for the tournament will also be confirmed on October 1, with September 30 set as the cut-off date. The 2027 World Cup could begin on October 5, with the final likely for November 21.

ICC and CSA are likely to announce the 2027 World Cup schedule on October 1 at an event in Cape Town, almost exactly one year before the tournament.

10 teams will be confirmed by the September 30 qualification cutoff! @ICC @OfficialProteas — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) September 28, 2026

South Africa are also hosting the 50-overs World Cup for the first time since 2003 and an ICC event since 2009. Along with Zimbabwe and Kenya, the Rainbow nation had staged the competition in 2003.

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Who are the defending champions?

Australia are the defending champions, having stunned overwhelming favourites India to win the title in 2023 at the jampacked Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. However, the Men in Yellow are currently a struggling One-day side, notably losing 50-over series to Bangladesh, Pakistan and South Africa this year. With the retirements of Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith, there are two gaping holes in their squad to fill and they must do it as soon as possible.

However, Australia will take confidence from winning the last World Cup hosted by South Africa as the side led by Ricky Ponting lifted the trophy unbeaten after defeating Team India in the final in Johannesburg by 125 runs. South Africa, one of the co-hosts, will start as firm favourites and will look to break their jinx of not winning a World Cup till date.