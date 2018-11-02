Virat Kohli mesmerised the cricket fans across the world with sensational knocks, underlined by three consecutive tons, against West Indies. The Delhi-born batsman smashed 453 runs in 5 matches and took his all-time ODI runs total past 10,000-mark becoming the fastest batsman in the history of the sport to ever do so.

In the freshly updated ICC ODI rankings, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli maintained his top position in the batsmen rankings while his compatriot Jasprit Bumrah led the bowler rankings. India was placed at the second spot, merely 5 points behind leaders England in the ICC ODI rankings for the best team. Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stormed his way into the top 10 rankings for bowlers after a delivering some fine performances against West Indies in the recently concluded 5-match ODI series.

Virat Kohli mesmerised the cricket fans across the world with sensational knocks, underlined by three consecutive tons, against West Indies. The Delhi-born batsman smashed 453 runs in 5 matches and took his all-time ODI runs total past 10,000-mark becoming the fastest batsman in the history of the sport to ever do so. His supreme form earned him 15 points as he sat at the summit of the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen with 899 points.

Kohli was followed by his deputy Rohit Sharma in the rankings. Sharma himself is on a sensational run of games scoring two big knocks in West Indies ODI series and accumulating a total of 389 runs in the series. The Mumbai lad added another 29 points to his name and was placed at the second spot with 871 points.

Shikhar Dhawan, who had an underwhelming series against West Indies, was the third Indian batsman occupying a top-10 spot in the rankings. He was ranked at ninth position with 767 points to his name.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah was the top-placed bowler with 841 points while spinner Kuldeep Yadav was ranked at the third spot with 723 points. Another Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal made his way into the top-10 after a string of fine performances. He was ranked at the 8th spot with 683 points to his name.

As a collective unit, India kept the momentum going in the ICC ODI team rankings as it was placed at the second spot just behind England. Men in Blue were trailing the Three Lions by mere 5 points.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More