ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah maintain top position, Rohit Sharma stays at No 2: Team India skipper Virat Kohli has maintained a top position in the latest Internation Cricket Council's (ICC) ranking in the list of batsmen. Right-arm fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has remained the top bowler in the world. Also, opener Rohit Sharam has occupied the second position in the batting list.

ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah maintain top position, Rohit Sharma stays at No 2: Team India skipper Virat Kohli has maintained a top position in the latest International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ranking in the list of batsmen. Right-arm fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has remained the top bowler in the world. Also, opener Rohit Shara has occupied the second position in the batting list.

Kohli made 310 runs in the recently concluded five-match series against Australia. He scored two centuries.

New Zealand batsman Ross Tailor has gained the third spot, South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock has remained at the fourth spot and Pakistan star batsman remained at the fifth spot in the ranking.

In the bowling, New Zealand bowler Trent Boult, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, South Africa spinner Imran Tahir, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada have remained at second, third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have gained sixth and eight spots respectively.

In the ODI all-rounder ranking, Shakib Al Hasan has maintained the top spot. Afghanistan player Mohammad Nabi, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, Australia player Mitchell Santner have made it to second, third, fourth and fifth position respectively.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More