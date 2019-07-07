Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah retained the top spot in the ICC points table this month. Rohit Sharma has moved up to the second position after scoring 5 centuries consecutively in the World Cup.

As the ICC ODI rankings released on Sunday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained the top spot in the batting list while Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top position in bowling.

Kohli has been showing superb form in this World Cup as he scored 442 runs in the tournament at an average of 63.14 which helped him gaining one point to reach 891 points. He has scored five half-centuries consecutively against Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies, and England respectively.

Rohit Sharma who has scored 5 centuries in this World Cup has gained the second position with 885 points which is a career-high for him.

Babar Azam breaks into top 3#FafduPlessis enters top 5#KaneWilliamson moves into top 10

David Warner ➔ No. 6️⃣ Latest @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Rankings update: https://t.co/rr3TxdQHL5 pic.twitter.com/yutjylg5RP — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2019

Pakistan’s Babar Azam has risen up to the third position due to brilliant batting performance in the tournament. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor sit at the fourth and fifth position respectively. Australia’s explosive batsman David Warner occupies the sixth position after a brilliant comeback in the international cricket while England’s batting pillar Joe Root has taken the seventh position. iwi skipper Kane Williamson, South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and Aussie captain Aaron Finch have taken the eighth, ninth and tenth spot in the ICC batsman’s list.

Indian bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has extended his lead from 21 points to 56 points at the top, as he grabbed 17 wickets in just 9 league matches. Trent Boult sitting at the second spot after getting a hat-trick against Australia in the World Cup. Australia’s Pat Cummins occupy the third position while South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir are at the fourth and fifth position respectively. Star spinners of Afghanistan Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Rashid Khan has taken the 6th and 8th position respectively despite losing all matches in the World Cup. Australian Fast bowler Mitchell Starc occupies the seventh position at the points table while kiwi bowler Lockie Ferguson has moved up to the 10th position. India’s chainaman shares the eighth position with Rashid Khan.

