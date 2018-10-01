Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have gained important points in the ICC One Day International rankings after the successive Asia Cup 2018, while Indian skipper Virat Kohli continues his dominance at the number one spot. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, performed took 10 wickets in the Asia Cup series, has moved to the 3rd spot. While Afghanistan's wrist spinner Rashid Khan becomes the best all-rounder.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday shared the new One Day International (ODI) rankings. After the successive Asia Cup 2018, Indian opener Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have gain important points in the ICC ODI rankings. Rohit Sharma, who led men in blue in absences of regular skipper Virat Kohli, moved up by two spots and secured his career-best second spot at the ICC rankings.

Rohit Sharma had achieved the same success in July and now again has become the world’s number two batsman.

His opening mate Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 342 runs at the Asia Cup 2018, has also bagged the fifth position in ICC ODI rankings. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan’s 210 runs partnership against Pakistan helped the duo to gain more points.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who jointly became the best bowler at the Asia Cup 2018, has also advanced three spots and reached his career-best third spot at the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Afghanistan’s wrist spinner Rashid Khan has become the best all-rounder cricketer of the world. Rashid Khan, who showed a brilliant show and trapped batsmen with his turning balls. He has become the first from his country and 32nd overall to reach the top position in the list with a jump of six places. In the Asia Cup 2018, Rashid Khan took 10 wickets in 5 match games at an average of 17.20.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More