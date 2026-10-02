ICC ODI World Cup 2027: How Can India And Pakistan Face One Another Thrice In Showpiece Event? Explained

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: The much-anticipated schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 was announced on October 1, Friday. With the showpiece event set to begin precisely a year from now, fans are already excited, with the match between India and Pakistan set to gain plenty of spotlight. Notably, the tournament format could mean that India and Pakistan can lock horns as many as three times during the competition. Here’s how.

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: How can India and Pakistan face each other thrice in the showpiece event?

The first meeting will be the group-stage clash on October 10 at the New Wanderers in Johannesburg. Both sides are in Group A, with the Men in Blue set to open the tournament against defending champions Australia on October 7 at the Newlands in Cape Town, followed by facing Pakistan three days later.

The second meeting between the arch-rivals is possible in the Super 7 stage. According to the pre-seeded Super 7 positions, India have been allotted the A1 seed, while Pakistan are A3. Should both sides qualify for the Super 7 stage and retain the same positions, Cape Town could set the scene for the blockbuster match on November 7. However, the conditions to meet for the second match are both India and Pakistan must qualify and pre-seeded positions need to stay the same. Should another team replace one of the the pre-seeded teams, it will take that respective spot in the Super 7 schedule.

The third meeting could be directly in the final on November 21 in Johannesburg. India and Pakistan can meet for the title clash if finished among the top four sides in the Super 7 stage, followed by winning their respective semi-finals.

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: India’s spotless record against Pakistan in 50-over World Cup matches

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have a spotless record against their long-time rivals when it comes to the 50-over World Cup matches. In eight meetings since the 1992 edition, Team India have won all of them. Their most recent meeting was during the 2023 World Cup fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Their recent matches have been fuelled by increasing political tensions as both sides’ players have refused to shake hands with one another too. It is likely to be continued even during the 2027 World Cup. The 50-over World Cup held in 2003 also saw both sides meet in Johannesburg.