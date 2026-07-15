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Home > Sports News > ICC ODI World Cup 2027 New Format Explained: What Are Super Series And Super Seven?

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 New Format Explained: What Are Super Series And Super Seven?

The ICC has unveiled a revamped ODI World Cup 2027 format featuring a new Super Series preliminary round and Super Seven stage. The 14-team Cricket World Cup will include more matches, a revised qualification pathway, semifinals, and an enhanced competitive structure.

ICC announced changes in ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup formats adding new rounds in the tournaments.
ICC announced changes in ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup formats adding new rounds in the tournaments.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 16:43 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a new format for the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2027. The international governing body announced a major change to the format of the tournament. The 14-team tournament will see two teams eliminated in a ‘Super Series’ round. The tournament will then see another new round dubbed ‘Super Seven’. While a proper format with the number of fixtures is yet to be announced, it is expected that the number of games would be increased for each team. 

ICC announce new format for ODI World Cup 2027

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with 14 teams will still be 14 but a new format involving four stages. There will be a new opening ‘Super Series’ round with the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th that will decide one qualifier for the main event. That team will play alongside the top 11 teams in two groups of six. The top three and the fourth best-ranked side in each group will advance to a seven-team ‘Super Seven’ stage which will decide the quarterfinalists. Finally, four teams at the top of the Super 7 will be in the semis before the final.

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ICC ODI World Cup: What is Super Series?

Super Series will be a preliminary round before the World Cup, which will feature the 11th, 12th, and 13th ranked teams competing for the last spot in the World Cup. The winner from this series will join the remaining top 11 ranked teams in two groups of six teams. 

ICC ODI World Cup: What is Super Seven?

After the teams are divided in two groups of six teams each, there will be another round in the tournament. The Super Seven round will have the best three teams from each group and the fourth best team from either of the group in the next stage. 

Why has the ICC changed the format for ODI World Cup 2027?

The revised system is created so that the first few matches have more impact, and the competition continues at a high level through the whole event.

T20 World Cup Format Revamped

In the upcoming version of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the number of participating teams will remain at 20, but at the same time there is going to be a big change in format. The first round will be played in a format that consists of five four-team groups instead of the traditional four five-team groups. The top two teams from each group will move on to the Super 10 phase, which shall be newly introduced, and from there the first team from each group will make it to the semi-final. The second-placed and third-placed teams from both groups will then play in the Eliminators to take up the remaining two spots. 

Also Read: From Andrew Flintoff to Shahid Afridi: Five Cricketers Indian Fans Love to Hate

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 New Format Explained: What Are Super Series And Super Seven?
Tags: icc cricket world cupICC Cricket World CupICC ODI World Cup 2027ICC ODI World Cup 2027ICC World Cup new formatODI World Cup 2027 formatSuper SeriesSuper Seven

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 New Format Explained: What Are Super Series And Super Seven?
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