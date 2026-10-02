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Home > Sports News > ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Pat Cummins Expects India To Be ‘Up For Revenge’ As Australia Set To Open Campaign With Blockbuster Encounter

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Pat Cummins Expects India To Be ‘Up For Revenge’ As Australia Set To Open Campaign With Blockbuster Encounter

With defending champions Australia set to lock horns against Team India to open their 2027 World Cup campaign, Pat Cummins has come up with a big statement.

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Pat Cummins Expects India To Be 'Up For Revenge' As Australia Set To Open Campaign With Blockbuster Encounter. (Image Credits: Pat Cummins X/BCCI X)
ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Pat Cummins Expects India To Be 'Up For Revenge' As Australia Set To Open Campaign With Blockbuster Encounter. (Image Credits: Pat Cummins X/BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 08:58 IST

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: With defending champions Australia set to lock horns against Team India to open their 2027 World Cup campaign, Pat Cummins has come up with a big statement. Cummins, who captained Australia to a famous win over the Men in Blue at the raucous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the final of the previous World Cup, expects Team India ‘to be up for revenge’.

Anytime you play India, you feel there are a billion people watching” – Pat Cummins

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While Cummins is the official ODI captain, it remains uncertain as of now whether he will lead Australia in the showpiece event, given Mitchell Marsh has been captaining the one-day side, of late. However, the New South Welshman will always be known for masterminding Australia’s unforgettable triumph, including taking figures of 10-0-34-2, dismissing Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to restrict the hosts to 240. Following that, Travis Head belted 137 to propel the Men in Yellow to six-wicket victory.

The 33-year-old reacted to Australia’s 2027 World Cup opener and said, as quoted by Fox Sports:

Anytime you play India, you feel there are a billion people watching. It’s going to be great. I still get called up all the time about that 2023 final and they’ll be up for revenge.”

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: What is India’s 50-over World Cup record against Australia?

Australia are leading the head-to-head battle against India in ODI World Cup, winning nine matches out of 14. The two sides have also square off in the finals of 2003 and 2023, with the Men in Yellow emerging triumphant in both.

But India will be keen to right the wrongs of the 2023 edition, especially with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to play their final 50-over World Cups. The two batting stalwarts were the top two run-getters in 2023, with Kohli amassing a record-breaking 765 runs. While the former Indian captain won the Player of the Tournament award, he cut a sad figure in the final, given the Men in Blue couldn’t lift the trophy in Ahmedabad.

India’s results in 50-over international cricket have been slightly inconsistent of late, notably losing to England and Australia away along with suffering a defeat to an understrength New Zealand at home earlier this year. With one year to go for the showpiece event, India will want to get their combinations right.

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Pat Cummins Expects India To Be ‘Up For Revenge’ As Australia Set To Open Campaign With Blockbuster Encounter
Tags: Australia national cricket teamICC ODI World CupICC ODI World Cup 2027Pat Cumminsteam india

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Pat Cummins Expects India To Be ‘Up For Revenge’ As Australia Set To Open Campaign With Blockbuster Encounter
ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Pat Cummins Expects India To Be ‘Up For Revenge’ As Australia Set To Open Campaign With Blockbuster Encounter
ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Pat Cummins Expects India To Be ‘Up For Revenge’ As Australia Set To Open Campaign With Blockbuster Encounter
ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Pat Cummins Expects India To Be ‘Up For Revenge’ As Australia Set To Open Campaign With Blockbuster Encounter
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