ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: When Will India vs Pakistan Take Place? Full India Fixtures, Dates and Venues

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: The International Cricket Council announced the schedule for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa. The new-look format will see India placed in Group A with defending champions, Australia, and arch-rivals Pakistan. Co-hosts Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are also in Group A and will be joined by another team by virtue of Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, in Group B is made up of Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, who will be joined by a sixth team that will come into the tournament through the Qualification stage.

ODI World Cup 2027: When will India vs Pakistan Take Place?

Arguably the biggest rivalry of the sport will see India and Pakistan once again placed in the same group. The new format of the tournament means that the two neighbours could face each other a maximum of three times. However, one of those meetings is guaranteed, with the Shubman Gill-led side facing the Men in Green on the 10th of October, 2027, at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

With Pakistan having never beaten India at the World Cup, the rivalry between the two powerhouses of the sport has been fairly one-sided in the quadrennial event.

India vs Pakistan to Take Place Thrice at ODI World Cup 2027?

The first of possibly three India vs Pakistan clashes would take place on 10th October, 2027 in the group stage. Furthermore, after the group stage is completed, the top seven teams from both groups will move to a Super Seven stage where they will face each other in a round-robin format. If India and Pakistan go through to the Super Seven stage, then they could face each other once again.

Additionally, if the two Asian giants qualify for the knockouts, they could meet each other in the semi-finals or the finals.

ODI World Cup 2027: India Schedule

The #GreatestRivalry, the #ToughestRivalry and many more exciting contests await 👏💙👌 Drop a 🇮🇳 in the comments and cheer for #TeamIndia! ❤️ ICC Men’s #CWC27 | Schedule Launch ➡️ https://t.co/8RTd2NwakV pic.twitter.com/MQEXgYfVRy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 1, 2026







Here is a look at India’s schedule for ODI World Cup 2027:

India vs Australia, October 7, Cape Town, South Africa

India vs Pakistan, October 10, Johannesburg, South Africa

India vs Afghanistan, October 14, Centurion, South Africa

India vs TBD, October 17, Bloemfontein, South Africa

India vs Zimbabwe, October 24, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Also Read: IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Hails Shubman Gill After Record-Breaking Double Century Against WI | WATCH VIDEO