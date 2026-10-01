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Home > Sports News > ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: When Will India vs Pakistan Take Place? Full India Fixtures, Dates and Venues

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: When Will India vs Pakistan Take Place? Full India Fixtures, Dates and Venues

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule is out, with India placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for October 10 at Johannesburg, while Shubman Gill’s side begins against Australia.

India and Pakistan will face each other in the ODI World Cup 2027 on 10th October at the iconic Wanderers Stadium. Image Credit: ANI
India and Pakistan will face each other in the ODI World Cup 2027 on 10th October at the iconic Wanderers Stadium. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 21:42 IST

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: The International Cricket Council announced the schedule for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa. The new-look format will see India placed in Group A with defending champions, Australia, and arch-rivals Pakistan. Co-hosts Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are also in Group A and will be joined by another team by virtue of Qualifiers. 

Meanwhile, in Group B is made up of Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, who will be joined by a sixth team that will come into the tournament through the Qualification stage. 

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ODI World Cup 2027: When will India vs Pakistan Take Place?

Arguably the biggest rivalry of the sport will see India and Pakistan once again placed in the same group. The new format of the tournament means that the two neighbours could face each other a maximum of three times. However, one of those meetings is guaranteed, with the Shubman Gill-led side facing the Men in Green on the 10th of October, 2027, at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. 

With Pakistan having never beaten India at the World Cup, the rivalry between the two powerhouses of the sport has been fairly one-sided in the quadrennial event. 

India vs Pakistan to Take Place Thrice at ODI World Cup 2027?

The first of possibly three India vs Pakistan clashes would take place on 10th October, 2027 in the group stage. Furthermore, after the group stage is completed, the top seven teams from both groups will move to a Super Seven stage where they will face each other in a round-robin format. If India and Pakistan go through to the Super Seven stage, then they could face each other once again.

Additionally, if the two Asian giants qualify for the knockouts, they could meet each other in the semi-finals or the finals. 

ODI World Cup 2027: India Schedule



Here is a look at India’s schedule for ODI World Cup 2027:

  • India vs Australia, October 7, Cape Town, South Africa

  • India vs Pakistan, October 10, Johannesburg, South Africa

  • India vs Afghanistan, October 14, Centurion, South Africa

  • India vs TBD, October 17, Bloemfontein, South Africa

  • India vs Zimbabwe, October 24, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Also Read: IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Hails Shubman Gill After Record-Breaking Double Century Against WI | WATCH VIDEO

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: When Will India vs Pakistan Take Place? Full India Fixtures, Dates and Venues
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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: When Will India vs Pakistan Take Place? Full India Fixtures, Dates and Venues

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: When Will India vs Pakistan Take Place? Full India Fixtures, Dates and Venues
ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: When Will India vs Pakistan Take Place? Full India Fixtures, Dates and Venues
ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: When Will India vs Pakistan Take Place? Full India Fixtures, Dates and Venues
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