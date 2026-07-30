ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues Announced: Check Full List Of Host Cities, Stadiums, Format

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the host cities and venues for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, marking a major milestone in the build-up to the global showpiece on Thursday, July 30. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the tournament, bringing the 50-over World Cup back to the African continent for the first time in 24 years.
The announcement was made during a launch event in Johannesburg, where the tournament’s brand identity, themed ‘Three Nations, One Heartbeat’, was also revealed. A total of 12 venues across the three countries will stage matches in the tournament, which is scheduled to feature the world’s top 14 teams.
Full List of ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues
South Africa
Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
SuperSport Park, Centurion (Tshwane)
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
St George’s Park, Gqeberha
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Boland Park, Paarl
Buffalo Park, KuGompo City (formerly East London)
Zimbabwe
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium, Victoria Falls
Namibia
Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
The tournament marks the return of the Men’s Cricket World Cup to Africa after the 2003 edition, which was jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya. While South Africa and Zimbabwe have previous experience of staging the event, Namibia will become a host of a senior ICC tournament for the first time.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah described the venue announcement as an important step towards the tournament, saying the event would unite cricket fans across the globe while showcasing the diversity and passion of the host nations.
ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta also highlighted the significance of bringing cricket’s premier ODI event back to Africa, stating that the tournament would celebrate the continent’s rich culture, sporting heritage and growing influence in world cricket.
Tournament Format
The 2027 edition will feature a revamped competition format spread across 57 matches. Teams ranked 12th to 14th will compete in a Super Series, with the winner advancing to the main event featuring 12 teams divided into two groups of six.
The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-performing side, will qualify for the Super 7 stage. The leading four teams at the end of that phase will advance to the semi-finals before the finalists battle for cricket’s biggest ODI prize.
Fans can now register their interest to receive ticket updates and tournament information as preparations gather pace for one of the sport’s most anticipated global events.
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.