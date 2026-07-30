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Home > Sports News > ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues Announced: Check Full List Of Host Cities, Stadiums, Format

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues Announced: Check Full List Of Host Cities, Stadiums, Format

ICC has announced the host cities and stadiums for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Check the full list of 12 venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues Announced: Check Full List Of Host Cities and Stadiums. Photo X
ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues Announced: Check Full List Of Host Cities and Stadiums. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 23:23 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the host cities and venues for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, marking a major milestone in the build-up to the global showpiece on Thursday, July 30. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the tournament, bringing the 50-over World Cup back to the African continent for the first time in 24 years.

The announcement was made during a launch event in Johannesburg, where the tournament’s brand identity, themed ‘Three Nations, One Heartbeat’, was also revealed. A total of 12 venues across the three countries will stage matches in the tournament, which is scheduled to feature the world’s top 14 teams.

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Full List of ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues

South Africa

Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
SuperSport Park, Centurion (Tshwane)
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
St George’s Park, Gqeberha
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Boland Park, Paarl
Buffalo Park, KuGompo City (formerly East London)

Zimbabwe

Harare Sports Club, Harare
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium, Victoria Falls

Namibia

Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

The tournament marks the return of the Men’s Cricket World Cup to Africa after the 2003 edition, which was jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya. While South Africa and Zimbabwe have previous experience of staging the event, Namibia will become a host of a senior ICC tournament for the first time.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah described the venue announcement as an important step towards the tournament, saying the event would unite cricket fans across the globe while showcasing the diversity and passion of the host nations.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta also highlighted the significance of bringing cricket’s premier ODI event back to Africa, stating that the tournament would celebrate the continent’s rich culture, sporting heritage and growing influence in world cricket.

Tournament Format

The 2027 edition will feature a revamped competition format spread across 57 matches. Teams ranked 12th to 14th will compete in a Super Series, with the winner advancing to the main event featuring 12 teams divided into two groups of six.

The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-performing side, will qualify for the Super 7 stage. The leading four teams at the end of that phase will advance to the semi-finals before the finalists battle for cricket’s biggest ODI prize.

Fans can now register their interest to receive ticket updates and tournament information as preparations gather pace for one of the sport’s most anticipated global events.

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues Announced: Check Full List Of Host Cities, Stadiums, Format
Tags: ICC ODI World Cup 2027icc world cup 2027icc world cup 2027 host citiesodi world cup 2027 stadiumsodi world cup 2027 venues

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues Announced: Check Full List Of Host Cities, Stadiums, Format

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ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues Announced: Check Full List Of Host Cities, Stadiums, Format
ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Venues Announced: Check Full List Of Host Cities, Stadiums, Format
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