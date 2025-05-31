ICC Overhauls Two-Ball Rule: Single Ball Usage After 35 Overs in ODIs, Report Claims

This adjustment is intended to bring reverse swing back into play, which has been largely absent due to the continued use of hard, new balls.

Starting with the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series in July, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to implement a significant change to how balls are used during One Day Internationals. The current system of using two new balls from each end will now apply only for the first 34 overs of each innings. For the remaining 16 overs, the fielding team will have to pick one of the two balls used earlier.

New Rule Aims to Restore Balance Between Bat and Ball

This adjustment is intended to bring reverse swing back into play, which has been largely absent due to the continued use of hard, new balls. The two-ball rule has made conditions more favorable for batters and has reduced the challenge for bowlers, especially in the final overs.

As reported by Cricbuzz, the ICC has informed its member boards about this upcoming shift in playing conditions.

“There will be two new balls for overs 1 to 34. After over 34 is completed and prior to the start of over 35, the fielding team will choose one of the two balls to be used for overs 35 to 50. The chosen ball will be used at both ends for the remainder of the match (unless it needs to be changed),” the ICC message read.

One New Ball for Shortened Matches

The ICC has also introduced a guideline for matches that are reduced due to weather or other interruptions. If an ODI is cut down to 25 overs or fewer before the first innings begins, each team will be allowed to use only one new ball.

“In a match reduced to 25 overs or less per side before the first innings commences, each team shall have only one new ball for its innings,” the ICC stated.

Replacement Ball Protocol Also Updated

Further clarity was provided on ball replacements. If a ball needs to be changed during the match, it must be replaced with one in similar condition. The ball not selected for overs 35 to 50 will be added to the replacement pool.

“A replacement ball at any time during the innings will be one of similar conditions to the ball that needs to be replaced. Note that the ball not used for overs 35 to 50 in the match will be added to the replacement ball supply,” the ICC confirmed.

This rule change reflects the ICC’s attempt to rebalance the contest between bat and ball and revive the role of skillful bowling in the latter part of ODI innings.

