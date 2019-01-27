The International Cricket Council (IIC) has suspended Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed for two ODIs and two T20 matches in the currently ongoing series after his racist comments on a South African player during a match on Tuesday. Sarfaraz has been banned for 4 matches.

A four-match ban has been put on the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Sarfraz Ahmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a video of his racist remarks on South African player Andile Phehlukwayo went viral on social media. Sarfraz Ahmed will not be allowed to play for two T20 matches and two ODI matches in the ongoing series in Johannesburg which in against South Africa. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been charged with misconduct on the field after his insulting and derogatory remarks on a South African player.

After ICC’s four-match-ban on Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, who is known as the all-time all-rounder of the Pakistan national cricket team went out for the toss on the match which was held on Sunday. The ban has been put on Sarfraz Ahmed after he slammed South African player Andile Phehlukwayo during a match and called him kaala (black) and also commented on his mother. A video of the same went viral on social media post which Sarfraz Ahmed took to social media for apologising for his racist comments.

Sarfraz Ahmed not only made a public apology but also apologised to Andile Phehlukwayo in person. PCB Pakistann Cricket Board) has earlier condemned Sarfaraz’s remarks in a statement which was released earlier this week.

After the video went viral, Sarfaraz faced a lot of flak on social media.

