In the ODI list of all-time rankings, Virat Kohli is currently on the seventh spot, West Indian great Vivian Richard is on the top spot with 935 points. Kohli is also ahead of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who had managed a career-high ranking of only 887 points. Kohli's aggregate is best since Brian Lara touched the 911-point mark in 1993. Another interesting fact is the Delhi boy is only the second batsman after South Africa's explosive batsman AB de Villiers to get to the 900-point mark concurrently in both the Test and ODIs.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is enjoying a sensational run in cricket, achieved another unique feat on Tuesday when he became the second batsman in the world to touch the 900-point mark in Both Test and ODI cricket in the brand new ICC rankings. Indian skipper has also overtaken Brian Lara in the all-timers’ list. It must be recalled that he had surpassed the West Indian legend in the all-timers’ Test list as well last month.

Recently Kohli-led India to its historic ODI series win in South Africa in which leading from the front he had slammed three centuries. India had clinched the series by 5-1. Earlier India had put up a good fight in the Test series as well, however, they eventually lost it. The team is currently playing a three-match T20 series against the Proteas and are leading it by 1-0 having won the first T20 match in Johannesburg by 28 runs. Shikhar Dhawan had scored 72 runs in the match while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped five wickets.

