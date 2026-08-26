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Home > Sports News > ICC Rankings: Mitchell Starc Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah As No.1 Ranked Test Bowler

ICC Rankings: Mitchell Starc Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah As No.1 Ranked Test Bowler

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has dethroned Indian ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah in the latest or updated ICC Test bowling rankings. Starc, who has been in prolific form in the last 18 months or so, has ended the 32-year-old's reign at the top following a dominant performance against Bangladesh in the second Test at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in MacKay.

ICC Rankings: Mitchell Starc Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah As No.1 Ranked Test Bowler. (Image Credits: X)
ICC Rankings: Mitchell Starc Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah As No.1 Ranked Test Bowler. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 14:58 IST

Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has dethroned Indian ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah in the latest or updated ICC Test bowling rankings. Starc, who has been in prolific form in the last 18 months or so, has ended the 32-year-old’s reign at the top following a dominant performance against Bangladesh in the second Test at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in MacKay. It is also the first time that he has climbed to the top of the Test bowling rankings.

How many wickets did Mitchell Starc take during the Test series against Bangladesh?

The New South Welshman finished the two-Test series as the highest wicket-taker, taking full toll of the bowling-friendly surfaces, picking up 12 wickets in four innings at 12.08. While the opening Test in Darwin was relatively dull by his standards, he snared 11 in the second, including six in the first innings. Australia also bounced back after a shocking defeat in the first Test to register an innings win in the second by skittling Bangladesh for 64 and 95 in MacKay.

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Bumrah, meanwhile, had climbed to the top of the rankings in February 2024 and had been at the summit for more than two years. While the 32-year-old’s knee injury has kept him out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Starc’s compelling performances have also been the reason that the Aussie veteran has claimed the top spot. Starc’s points currently amount to 872, while Bumrah has dropped down to 862. Along with Starc, fellow Aussies Pat Cummins (4th), Scott Boland (7th), Josh Hazlewood (9th) and Nathan Lyon (10th) are also in the Top 10 rankings.

When will Mitchell Starc next play for Australia?

Meanwhile, the left-arm speedster could next play for Australia during the three-game ODI series against South Africa in September. While the 36-year-old hasn’t played ODI cricket since the home series against India last year, he could be named due to the high-profile opposition. Featuring in the 50-over rubber will also give him the opportunity to build his workload for the subsequent three-Test series against the Proteas.

Australia, currently the No.1 Test side, faces a litmus test against South Africa and they will play red-ball cricket for the first time in the country since 2018. Given their recent batting collapses, the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi will fancy their chances of bowling to the Australian batters. With Marnus Labuschagne and Jake Weatherald failing to get a substantial score against Bangladesh, they are likely to be axed for the South Africa tour. 

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ICC Rankings: Mitchell Starc Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah As No.1 Ranked Test Bowler
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ICC Rankings: Mitchell Starc Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah As No.1 Ranked Test Bowler

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ICC Rankings: Mitchell Starc Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah As No.1 Ranked Test Bowler
ICC Rankings: Mitchell Starc Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah As No.1 Ranked Test Bowler
ICC Rankings: Mitchell Starc Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah As No.1 Ranked Test Bowler
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