ICC suspends Zimbabwe Cricket for political interference: The ICC has suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect on Thursday. The Test-playing nation will not be seen in action in 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier for next year's World Cup. Zimbabwe have produced many cricketing legends including Andy Flower, Grant Flower, Heath Streak, Alistair Campbell and Brendan Taylor.

ICC suspends Zimbabwe Cricket for political interference: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has stripped Zimbabwe of its membership with immediate effect. The decision to suspend the team was taken during the ICC Annual Conference in London on Thursday for breaching of the world cricket body’s Constitution. In a statement, the ICC said that Zimbabwe have failed to fulfill their obligation to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its administration for cricket.

The ICC’s announcement came as a shock for the players and thousands of Test-playing nation’s fans. The team will not be seen in action to qualify for the next year’s ICC T20 World Cup. The Zimbabwean cricketers have criticized the ICC’s decision. Cricketer Sikandar Raza was the first to react to the suspension.

How one decision has made a team , strangers

How one decision has made so many people unemployed

How one decision effect so many families

How one decision has ended so many careers

Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC pic.twitter.com/lEW02Qakwx — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 18, 2019

In a tweet, he said that many people have lost their jobs, adding that the careers of many players have ended. Former captain Brendan Taylor said that there has been no government interference in the cricket. Saying that it was heartbreaking to hear ICC’s verdict, he added that hundreds of people, players, support staff, ground staff were rendered jobless.

Zimbabwe-led by Hamilton Masakadza have played their last match on July 14 against Ireland which they won by eight wickets. They played three ODIs and three T20Is over the past few weeks against Ireland. The team lost the 50-over series by 3-0 and tied T20 1-1. On of the three shotest, format games were abandoned due to rain.

