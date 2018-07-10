Where KL Rahul and the entire Indian team is enjoying a surge in ICC T20 rankings, Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has seen a sip in his rankings. After managing just one wicket in the 3-match series against England, Chahal slipped one place to 4th spot in the ICC T20 bowler rankings.

Chahal manages to take just one wicket in the recently concluded T20 series with England

Indian batsman KL Rahul was inspirational in India’s T20 victory over England in the first match of the series while India conquered the 3-match series 2-1 thanks to a superb century from Rohit Sharma in the final match. For their terrific performances, both Indian batsmen and the entire team have soared in the T20 ranking charts, but the Indian bowling department has taken a hit.

India’s top bowler in the shortest format of the game, Yuzvendra Chahal dropped one place to 4th in the recently release ICC T20 Rankings for bowlers. Chahal was usurped from the third spot by New Zealand’s leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

The T20 bowlers rankings are led by Afghanistan sensation Rashid Khan who sits at the summit with a staggering 813 points to his name. He is followed by Pakistan’s Shadab Khan who has 723 points. Ish Sodhi sits at the third spot with 700 points while Yuzvendra Chahal is at fourth place with 685 points. The top 5 of the rankings is completed by West Indies bowler Samuel Badree.

A remarkable dip in performances is the clear reason for Yuzvendra Chahal’s decline in the rankings. The 27-year-old spinner was non-existent in the recently concluded T20 series against England. Chahal could make minimal impact in the opposition as he managed to bag just one wicket in the three T20 matches India played with England.

Till the start of the England series, Chahal was one of the most consistently producing bowlers in T20 cricket. Since his debut in 2016, no bowler has bagged more wickets than him in the shortest format.

Chahal had 41 wickets in 23 matches since his T20 debut as Rashid Khan and Shadab Khan trailed him with 38 and 27 wickets respectively. After the 3-match series with England, Chahal now has 42 wickets from 26 games.

