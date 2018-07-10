Indian batsman KL Rahul is currently enjoying a fantastic run of games and all the plaudits that are coming his way. The 26-year-old Indian batsman has reached a career-best ranking in the T20 format as he sits at the third spot in ICC batsman rankings. The ICC T20 rankings are led by Australia's Aaron Finch and followed by Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman.

KL Rahul is having a sensational 2018 so far and he is terrorising bowlers with his pinch-hitting technique. In the last 4 T20 innings, the 26-year-old southpaw has scored 70, 101, 6 and 19. His century came in India’s first T20 match against England in the ongoing series.

Rahul’s performances waned in the last two matches but that did not stop him from soaring on the rankings graph. He is currently the highest ranked Indian batsman at the third spot as India’s last match centurion Rohit Sharma lies at the 11th spot while skipper Virat Kohli, who endured a mediocre T20 series against England, slipped four places to 12th spot.

Elsewhere, Australian opener Aaron Finch has continued his tremendous form in the shorter format of the game. For his back-to-back crucial knocks, he deservedly sits at the summit of the T20 rankings having touched the 900-point mark.

Finch’s most remarkable performance in T20 cricket came recently on July 3 against Zimbabwe. The Victoria-born batsman smashed a record-breaking knock of 172 runs off 76 balls that consisted of 10 sixes and 16 fours.

While Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman took a leap of 44 places to reach the second spot in the rankings thanks to his 61, 47, 73 and 91 in the last 5 innings he has played. He sits at the 2nd spot with a 12 point gap from the third-placed KL Rahul.

The top five of the T20 batsman rankings is completed by Colin Munro of New Zealand who sits at the fourth spot while the fifth place is occupied by another Pakistan batsman Babar Azam.

