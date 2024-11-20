ICC T20 Rankings Update: Hardik Pandya Reclaims No. 1 All-Rounder, Tilak Verma & Arshdeep Enter Top 10

India's dominance in cricket was evident in the latest ICC T20 rankings, as Tilak Verma and Hardik Pandya climbed to new heights following their stellar performances against South Africa.

Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Brilliance

Hardik Pandya delivered match-winning performances with both bat and ball during the South Africa series. In the second match, he scored an unbeaten 39 runs, while his economical bowling in the decisive fourth match, taking 1 for 8, sealed the series 3-1 for India. Pandya’s consistent form makes this his second stint as the world’s No. 1 T20 all-rounder.

Tilak Verma’s Meteoric Rise

Tilak Verma emerged as the series’ top scorer, amassing 280 runs, including two consecutive centuries. His efforts earned him the Player of the Series award and elevated him to the third spot in the ICC T20 batsmen’s rankings, making him India’s highest-ranked T20 batter.

Gains for Samson and Arshdeep

Sanju Samson also made strides, climbing 17 places to 22nd among T20 batsmen after hitting two centuries in the series. Meanwhile, pacer Arshdeep Singh achieved his career-best ninth position in the T20 bowlers’ rankings.

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis rose to fourth among all-rounders, and Adam Zampa, along with Nathan Ellis, gained significantly among bowlers. Additionally, Kusal Mendis and Shai Hope improved their rankings among batsmen, reflecting the competitive global cricket landscape.

