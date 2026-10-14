ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow

Team India skipper Shreyas Iyer has achieved a career-best ranking of No.4 in T20Is after his whirlwind hundred against the West Indies at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow. The right-handed batter, with 798 points, climbed three places to No.4 as the updated rankings were unveiled on October 14, Wednesday.

Team India batters headline top three out of four in ICC T20I batting rankings

Notably, Team India have three out of four in the updated ICC T20I rankings. Ishan Kishan holds the top spot with 904 points and Abhishek Sharma is second holding 891 points under his belt. Sandwiched between the Indian trio is Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan with 883 points. Tilak Varma is yet another player from India in the top 10 rankings and is currently 7th.

Iyer scored an explosive 40 in the second T20I in Ranchi but perished for 1 in the following game in Indore.

IND vs WI: Team India eye series win against the West Indies in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will look to seal the series when they face the West Indies in the fourth T20I on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The home side had conjured a 14-run win in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore despite not putting up a perfect batting performance. With dew not being much of a factor, the Indian bowlers were able to deliver the goods. Abhishek Sharma was the star of the show with a 30-ball 68, while Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with a tidy haul of 4-0-44-3.

However, the hosts will be wary of a comeback from the Caribbeans, especially given what the tourists produced in the 2nd T20I in Ranchi. With a daunting 250 set for them to win, the West Indies hunted the target down with more than an over to spare. Shai Hope, who played a false shot in the third T20I, clobbered a 45-ball ton in Ranchi to help the West Indies ram down a target. The visitors will be eyeing a similar comeback in Hyderabad to take the series to the decider.

But fans can expect another high-scoring contest on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Only three T20Is have been played at the venue, with India winning all of them. The most recent one took place in October 2024 and the Men in Blue had notably clobbered 297 in their 20 overs, headlined by Sanju Samson’s 47-ball 111 along with Abhishek Sharma’s 75 off only 35 deliveries. Team India then ended up beating Bangladesh by 133 runs.