LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow

ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow

Team India skipper Shreyas Iyer has achieved a career-best ranking of No.4 in T20Is after his whirlwind hundred against the West Indies at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow.

ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Explosive Hundred In Lucknow
ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Explosive Hundred In Lucknow

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 14:35 IST

Team India skipper Shreyas Iyer has achieved a career-best ranking of No.4 in T20Is after his whirlwind hundred against the West Indies at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow. The right-handed batter, with 798 points, climbed three places to No.4 as the updated rankings were unveiled on October 14, Wednesday.

Team India batters headline top three out of four in ICC T20I batting rankings

Notably, Team India have three out of four in the updated ICC T20I rankings. Ishan Kishan holds the top spot with 904 points and Abhishek Sharma is second holding 891 points under his belt. Sandwiched between the Indian trio is Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan with 883 points. Tilak Varma is yet another player from India in the top 10 rankings and is currently 7th.

You Might Be Interested In

Iyer scored an explosive 40 in the second T20I in Ranchi but perished for 1 in the following game in Indore.

IND vs WI: Team India eye series win against the West Indies in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will look to seal the series when they face the West Indies in the fourth T20I on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The home side had conjured a 14-run win in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore despite not putting up a perfect batting performance. With dew not being much of a factor, the Indian bowlers were able to deliver the goods. Abhishek Sharma was the star of the show with a 30-ball 68, while Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with a tidy haul of 4-0-44-3.

However, the hosts will be wary of a comeback from the Caribbeans, especially given what the tourists produced in the 2nd T20I in Ranchi. With a daunting 250 set for them to win, the West Indies hunted the target down with more than an over to spare. Shai Hope, who played a false shot in the third T20I, clobbered a 45-ball ton in Ranchi to help the West Indies ram down a target. The visitors will be eyeing a similar comeback in Hyderabad to take the series to the decider.

But fans can expect another high-scoring contest on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Only three T20Is have been played at the venue, with India winning all of them. The most recent one took place in October 2024 and the Men in Blue had notably clobbered 297 in their 20 overs, headlined by Sanju Samson’s 47-ball 111 along with Abhishek Sharma’s 75 off only 35 deliveries. Team India then ended up beating Bangladesh by 133 runs.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow
Tags: ind vs wishreyas iyerteam india

RELATED News

PSG Manager Luis Enrique Hopes Manchester City Are Not Stripped Of Their Titles As Sanctions Loom

‘We Immediately Think Of Chris Gayle….’: What Former India Batter Said About Abhishek Sharma Will Grab Attention

WATCH VIDEO: Pakistan Batters’ Bizarre Mix-Up Leaves Arafat Minhas In Trouble As Sri Lanka Miss Run-Out Chance | PAK vs SL

Spain 19 year Old Football Star Lamine Yamal And Girlfriend Inés García Expecting Twins? Social Media Rumours Spark Speculation

Virat Kohli On LinkedIn: Microsoft CEO Welcomes India Star As He Shares Vision For Indian Sports

LATEST NEWS

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video

WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

Watch Video: Man Enters Shop In Kashmir, Comes Face-To-Face With Black Bear Hiding Inside; What Happened Next Goes Viral

Guru Randhawa Delhi Concert 2026: Date, Venue, Tickets, Songs And All You Need To Know

9-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Navi Mumbai By Man Known To Family, Accused Arrested; How The Crime Unfolded

Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture

WATCH: Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey And Meryl Streep Enter Greta Gerwig’s Narnia In The Magician’s Nephew Trailer

ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow

Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe

Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details

ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow
ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow
ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow
ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow
ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow

QUICK LINKS