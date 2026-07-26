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Home > Sports News > ICC T20I Rankings: Team India Regains No. 1 Spot After Zimbabwe Series Win, England Slip to Second

ICC T20I Rankings: Team India Regains No. 1 Spot After Zimbabwe Series Win, England Slip to Second

Although England stormed to the top of the ICC T20I team rankings earlier this month, their stay at the summit has been short lived.

ICC T20I Rankings: Team India Regains No. 1 Spot After Zimbabwe Series Win, England Slip to Second. (Image Credits: BCCI X/England's Barmy Army X)
ICC T20I Rankings: Team India Regains No. 1 Spot After Zimbabwe Series Win, England Slip to Second. (Image Credits: BCCI X/England's Barmy Army X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 15:33 IST

Although England stormed to the top of the ICC T20I team rankings earlier this month, their stay at the summit has been short lived. With Team India registering two comprehensive victories to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe, they have regained the top spot. Although the points held by both India and England are the same with 268, the former has reclaimed the No.1 berth in the rankings.

How did England dethrone Team India?

With the Men in Blue reaching England after being stunned by Ireland 2-0 in the two-game T20I series, they were already short on confidence. While the series-opener at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street was a washout, the Englishmen, led by Harry Brook, brushed the tourists aside comprehensively in the next four matches to storm to a 4-0 victory. By winning their first bilateral T20I series against India, England ended the Men in Blue’s stay at the top of the ICC T20I rankings following their 1605 reign at the summit.

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Nevertheless, Shreyas Iyer and co. have bounced back well in Zimbabwe, beating the hosts by seven wickets and 90 runs in the first two games. England have now slipped to second.

Team India aim for series whitewash against Zimbabwe

Having lost six out of seven games during their tour of the United Kingdom and winning none of them, the sub-continent nation will not want to take their foot off the pedal. Having coasted to two comfortable victories, Iyer will likely target a 3-0 series sweep to finish the tour on a high ahead of their home season, especially with a formidable West Indian side visiting in September.

The first match of the series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare saw Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slam an 18-ball half-century after brilliant bowling from Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav skittled Zimbabwe for 125. The chase of 126 was completed in less than 15 overs. The second game witnessed fireworks from Ishan Kishan (81) and Tilak Varma (60*), firing the visitors to a first-innings total of 219 in their stipulated 20 overs. While the home side made a promising start to the run-chase, they lost too many wickets in the middle overs to fall 90 runs short of India’s target.

Also Read: IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Doubtful For Sri Lanka Test Tour? Major Fitness Update Ahead of Squad Announcement

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ICC T20I Rankings: Team India Regains No. 1 Spot After Zimbabwe Series Win, England Slip to Second
Tags: England National Cricket Teamteam indiaZimbabwe National Cricket Team

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ICC T20I Rankings: Team India Regains No. 1 Spot After Zimbabwe Series Win, England Slip to Second
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