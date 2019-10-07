Indian opener Rohit Sharma who scored two tons in his first Test match as an opener against South Africa has now received the reward for his outstanding and entertaining performance. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday shared the latest ICC Batsman Rankings, in which, Rohit Sharma has attained his career’s best position. Rohit Sharma jumped 36 spots and landed on the 17th rank. The 38-year-old cricketer who faced the new ball first time donning the white jersey impressed everyone and wreaked-havoc South Africa’s bowling attack.

During the 1st Test of the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy, also a part of the ICC Test Championship, at the Vizag, Rohit Sharma achieved several records including the tag for hitting the most number of sixes in a Test, scoring centuries in both the innings of a Test, first opener to hit 2 centuries in a single match. The hitman’s powerpack performances helped India to outclass the visitors on a flat track.

Rohit Sharma who failed to impress in the 3-day warm-up game seized mouths of the critics who were pointing a finger on his capabilities as a Test opener by hitting slamming centuries. Notably, before opening the innings for India in Test Rohit Sharma had struck 4 tons and over 1500 runs with the red ball. And after Vizag Test, Rohit’s count has moved to 6 with a total of 1888 runs.

Rohit Sharma hit 176 and 133 runs in the first and second innings respectively leaving the Proteas bowlers clueless.

Praising the Indian opener, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that Rohit Sharma’s technique in Tests was under scrutiny for a very long time but now he has proved himself by hitting 2 centuries. Recalling a 2013s meeting with Rohit Sharma in Bangladesh in a gym, Akhtar said he had told Rohit to add a G to his name as he would become a great batsman one day.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App